The Tragic Death Of Basketball Wives Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Kayla

The daughter of Brooke Bailey, star of the VH1 reality show "Basketball Wives," has tragically died at age 25, her mother has revealed. Brooke Bailey shared the devastating news on Instagram, where she shared many photos of her daughter, Kayla Bailey, along with a gut-wrenching note announcing her daughter's sudden death. "Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey," she captioned the post, adding, "This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon."

The cause of Kayla Bailey's death was initially unclear, but there are multiple reports that Kayla Bailey died from injuries sustained in a car accident. According to Sportskeeda, the accident occurred on the evening of September 24. Brooke Bailey seemingly confirmed the tragic details of her daughter's passing by reposting an article on her Instagram Story that referenced the car accident. According to Page Six, an official cause of death has yet to be released.