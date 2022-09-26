Post Malone Announces Concerning Health Troubles After Onstage Fall
Post Malone is most well-known for his hit songs and tatted-up face, but in mid-September, he made headlines for a totally different reason. Malone was performing at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis, Missouri when he took a nasty spill, falling through an opening on stage. A witness from the concert told CNN that the rapper grabbed the middle of his chest after he collapsed. "You could see in his face and body how much pain he was in, and that's when I knew this was serious. His legs were trembling from the pain," she shared of the scary ordeal.
Like a true artist, Malone took a little break before returning to the stage to finish his performance. Not too long after the incident went down, the singer's manager, Dre London, took to Instagram to share a quick update on the singer's health, clarifying that Malone did not break his ribs, but rather bruised them. London applauded the singer for finishing his performance and asked fans to keep Malone in their thoughts amid his recovery.
Malone appeared to be doing a little bit better following the nasty onstage spill, but only about a week after the initial fall, he had some really disappointing and concerning news for fans ahead of his Boston concert.
Post Malone cancels show
Post Malone is still suffering from the repercussions from a nasty spill. On September 24, the singer took to Twitter to announce to fans in Boston that he needed to cancel the show. Malone explained that on days he's touring, he usually wakes up around 4:00 p.m. That day, he woke up to "cracking sounds" on the right portion of his body. "I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move," he wrote. "We're in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can't do the show tonight. I'm so f**king sorry." Malone also told fans that he would make it up to them.
Most fans flocked to the replies to wish the "I Like You" singer the best in his recovery amid the ongoing health issues. "Thinking about you Posty. We love you!!! Stay strong," one person replied. "Flew from Charlotte NC to see you, won't be able to make the reschedule unfortunately with already paying for a hotel tonight... but I hope you feel better, Posty!" another chimed in. A few others expressed their frustration that Malone waited until the last minute to cancel. "If you 'woke up at 4:00 with pain' then you could've let us know then, instead of canceling on us 20 minutes before the show," another wrote, asking for a refund.
As of this writing, Malone's website lists his next show on September 27 in Cleveland, and it appears that the show will go on.