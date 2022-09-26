Post Malone Announces Concerning Health Troubles After Onstage Fall

Post Malone is most well-known for his hit songs and tatted-up face, but in mid-September, he made headlines for a totally different reason. Malone was performing at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis, Missouri when he took a nasty spill, falling through an opening on stage. A witness from the concert told CNN that the rapper grabbed the middle of his chest after he collapsed. "You could see in his face and body how much pain he was in, and that's when I knew this was serious. His legs were trembling from the pain," she shared of the scary ordeal.

Like a true artist, Malone took a little break before returning to the stage to finish his performance. Not too long after the incident went down, the singer's manager, Dre London, took to Instagram to share a quick update on the singer's health, clarifying that Malone did not break his ribs, but rather bruised them. London applauded the singer for finishing his performance and asked fans to keep Malone in their thoughts amid his recovery.

Malone appeared to be doing a little bit better following the nasty onstage spill, but only about a week after the initial fall, he had some really disappointing and concerning news for fans ahead of his Boston concert.