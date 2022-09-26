Meghan Trainor Gets Candid About The Frustrating Implication She Faced After Son's Birth

Giving birth should be an exciting experience for parents, however Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara were faced with several scary complications when their son arrived. The couple welcomed their baby boy Riley in February 2021. But instead of it being a joyous moment, things took a turn for the worse. "It was one of those horror stories where he didn't cry," the "All About That Bass" singer said during an interview with Today. "I was like, 'Why isn't he crying?' Then they told me he was having breathing issues."

Trainor revealed Riley had to be admitted to the NICU and at one point needed a feeding tube to ensure he was getting all the necessary nutrients during his time there. "I got to see him for one second before they took him away," she told the outlet. "That was probably the worst part. It was definitely a rough start." Although it was a very difficult time for Trainor and her husband, the pair was able to bring their bundle of joy home after being hospitalized for five days.

In addition to the singer's traumatizing experience, she also had to deal with nurses offering unsolicited negative commentary about her mental health medication.