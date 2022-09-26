Meghan Trainor Gets Candid About The Frustrating Implication She Faced After Son's Birth
Giving birth should be an exciting experience for parents, however Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara were faced with several scary complications when their son arrived. The couple welcomed their baby boy Riley in February 2021. But instead of it being a joyous moment, things took a turn for the worse. "It was one of those horror stories where he didn't cry," the "All About That Bass" singer said during an interview with Today. "I was like, 'Why isn't he crying?' Then they told me he was having breathing issues."
Trainor revealed Riley had to be admitted to the NICU and at one point needed a feeding tube to ensure he was getting all the necessary nutrients during his time there. "I got to see him for one second before they took him away," she told the outlet. "That was probably the worst part. It was definitely a rough start." Although it was a very difficult time for Trainor and her husband, the pair was able to bring their bundle of joy home after being hospitalized for five days.
In addition to the singer's traumatizing experience, she also had to deal with nurses offering unsolicited negative commentary about her mental health medication.
Nurses blamed Meghan Trainor's medication
During an interview with Romper, Meghan Trainor opened up about her horrifying experience with the nurses who were taking care of her after she gave birth to her son Riley. Although her baby boy was having unknown complications, the "Me Too" singer said the nurses implied on several occasions that it was actually her fault Riley was having difficulties. "They kept asking me if I was on antidepressants during the pregnancy, and I was, but on the lowest dose possible, and all my doctors said it was safe and wouldn't affect him," Trainor told the outlet. "It was really f***** up," she added. "They had no name for what was wrong. He just wouldn't wake up."
After a few scary days, Trainor and her husband were able to enjoy their baby at home, and he's been in good health ever since. Although it was very tough for the couple having to deal with Riley's hospital scare and the nurses' unwarranted implications, it hasn't stopped the singer from wanting more children. "If I could've got pregnant months ago, I would've," Trainor told Us Weekly in August.
The Grammy-winning artist revealed she's been really busy which is why she hasn't started trying for baby No. 2. However, it looks like Riley has to start preparing for a sibling, because Trainor confessed that in "November, December, I'ma be trying to get knocked up."