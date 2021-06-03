Meghan Trainor Opens Up About Her Son's 'Terrifying' Birth

Meghan Trainor has likened giving birth to a "horror story" as her son did not cry after being born. Trainor welcomed Riley with husband actor Daryl Sabara, famously known for his role in the "Spy Kids" franchise, back in February. But on June 2, the "All About That Bass" singer opened up to "Today" about her harrowing experience in the maternity hospital room, where Riley was born via cesarean section, per People. "It was one of those horror stories where he didn't cry," Trainor began. "He didn't make noise when he came out. I was like, 'Why isn't he crying?' Then they told me he was having breathing issues. It was terrifying."

Trainor explained Riley was breech and suffered "breathing issues," which meant she got to hold him for just "one second" before he was rushed to the neonatal intensive unit, per Yahoo News. "I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part." Fans got to see a few glimpses of Riley in a video compilation posted to Trainor's TikTok and Instagram in April. The emotional clip showed her early motherhood journey, from FaceTiming Riley while he was intubated, to eventually gaining the strength to breathe on his own as Trainor held him.

While Trainor called it a "rough start," she feels grateful to have been able to take her baby home after five days. "I'm biased, but he's the smiliest, happiest baby," Trainor said. Likewise, Trainor says she, too, is "feeling good" following years of struggling with anxiety and depression, per Yahoo News.