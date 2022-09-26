Garcelle Beauvais Spills About Her Hilarious Run-In With Julia Roberts
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Garcelle Beauvais has been navigating her way through some difficult times recently. She is the mother to twin boys, Jax and Jaid, who she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Nilon, per People, and recently, there was some serious online harassment that involved her son, Jax. According to Us Weekly, Beauvais' son Jax was being attacked by social media users who were sending him hateful and racist messages following some drama that aired on "RHOBH."
Jax issued a statement on Instagram following the harassment and reminded his followers that he's just a kid who wants to have a normal life, noting that he "did not sign up for this show" (via Us Weekly). This was understandably difficult for Beauvais, who tweeted that she was "in tears all night" after hearing Jax was being harassed online. She reminded her followers that "RHOBH" is just a tv show and asked everyone to leave her children alone.
Viewers have watched Beauvais balance the life of a single mother and reality TV star for years, but she hasn't given up on love. During Season 11 of "RHOBH," the Bravo star tried to find love with the help of a dating coach, per Bravo, but nothing serious seemed to come of it. Now, Beauvais may be getting help from an unexpected matchmaker, Julia Roberts.
Julia Roberts wants to help Garcelle Beauvais find love!
Garcelle Beauvais recently ran into Julia Roberts at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington, D.C. and it's safe to say the Bravo star was shocked with how their conversation went. She told ET, "I just met Julia Roberts, she said 'Oh my god, I need to find you a boyfriend. I'm invested in this,' and I said, 'Oh my god, I can just die now. I don't even need the boyfriend.'" It seemed as though both stars were more than excited to finally meet each other at the event. In fact, as Roberts entered the event's red carpet, she told the interviewer, "She [Beauvais] needs a boyfriend!" When the actor was asked if she had anyone in particular for her new friend, she responded, "No, but I'm going to be thinking about it all day."
Dating hasn't always been easy for Beauvais. In a 2020 People magazine blog, she opened up about how dating as a single mother was the source of a lot of anxiety in her life. As a result, she took a break from trying to find a boyfriend and instead focused on being the best mother possible to her twin boys. She did, however, reveal what she was looking for when she was ready. Beauvais said, "I want to attract an emotionally healthy person, and I now know you have to be what you want to attract." It's safe to assume Roberts is searching for Beauvais' Mr. Right.