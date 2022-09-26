Garcelle Beauvais Spills About Her Hilarious Run-In With Julia Roberts

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Garcelle Beauvais has been navigating her way through some difficult times recently. She is the mother to twin boys, Jax and Jaid, who she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Nilon, per People, and recently, there was some serious online harassment that involved her son, Jax. According to Us Weekly, Beauvais' son Jax was being attacked by social media users who were sending him hateful and racist messages following some drama that aired on "RHOBH."

Jax issued a statement on Instagram following the harassment and reminded his followers that he's just a kid who wants to have a normal life, noting that he "did not sign up for this show" (via Us Weekly). This was understandably difficult for Beauvais, who tweeted that she was "in tears all night" after hearing Jax was being harassed online. She reminded her followers that "RHOBH" is just a tv show and asked everyone to leave her children alone.

Viewers have watched Beauvais balance the life of a single mother and reality TV star for years, but she hasn't given up on love. During Season 11 of "RHOBH," the Bravo star tried to find love with the help of a dating coach, per Bravo, but nothing serious seemed to come of it. Now, Beauvais may be getting help from an unexpected matchmaker, Julia Roberts.