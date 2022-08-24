Garcelle Beauvais' Son Pleads For Online Attacks To Stop

Garcelle Beauvais had been feuding with "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" castmates Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Diana Jenkins, which comes with the territory on the Bravo series. Unfortunately, Beauvais's son, Jax Nilon found himself in the middle of the drama when Jayne exploded on him during an episode that aired July 5. "Get the f*** out of here," Jayne yelled at the teenager (via Page Six). Afterwards, the "Coming 2 America" actor threw slight shade at her "RHOBH" co-star on Instagram while praising her sons. "You show respect to people even when they don't deserve it," Beauvais wrote alongside a snap of her three sons on July 5.

Shortly after, "The Jamie Foxx Show" alum discussed Jayne's mistreatment of Jax. "It's unfortunate that that had to happen ... But he's good. He's good," Beauvais told Us Weekly on July 13. However, she was upset with how her "RHOBH" castmate treated him. "That's definitely crossing the line for sure. No doubt," she added.

The next month, Rinna also said that a line had been crossed when she noticed that several children of "RHOBH" stars had been the targets of online harassment. "Why can't you treat it like wrestling for gods' sakes? Love us, love to hate us, but leave the kids alone," the "Melrose Place" actor wrote in her Instagram Stories on August 23 (via Us Weekly). Around that time, Beauvais's son shared some of the inflammatory messages he received from unhinged fans.