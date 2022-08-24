Garcelle Beauvais' Son Pleads For Online Attacks To Stop
Garcelle Beauvais had been feuding with "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" castmates Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Diana Jenkins, which comes with the territory on the Bravo series. Unfortunately, Beauvais's son, Jax Nilon found himself in the middle of the drama when Jayne exploded on him during an episode that aired July 5. "Get the f*** out of here," Jayne yelled at the teenager (via Page Six). Afterwards, the "Coming 2 America" actor threw slight shade at her "RHOBH" co-star on Instagram while praising her sons. "You show respect to people even when they don't deserve it," Beauvais wrote alongside a snap of her three sons on July 5.
Shortly after, "The Jamie Foxx Show" alum discussed Jayne's mistreatment of Jax. "It's unfortunate that that had to happen ... But he's good. He's good," Beauvais told Us Weekly on July 13. However, she was upset with how her "RHOBH" castmate treated him. "That's definitely crossing the line for sure. No doubt," she added.
The next month, Rinna also said that a line had been crossed when she noticed that several children of "RHOBH" stars had been the targets of online harassment. "Why can't you treat it like wrestling for gods' sakes? Love us, love to hate us, but leave the kids alone," the "Melrose Place" actor wrote in her Instagram Stories on August 23 (via Us Weekly). Around that time, Beauvais's son shared some of the inflammatory messages he received from unhinged fans.
Garcelle Beauvais's son releases a statement about online harassment
Garcelle Beauvais's son, Jax Nilon, took to his Instagram Stories on August 23 to share a handful of the trolling comments he had received online. One particular comment was especially concerning, as the teenager shared a screenshot. "You'd have your neck kneeled on if it weren't for your white daddy. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you'll deal with us," the comment read. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's son made a statement on August 24 via his mother's Twitter account about being harassed. Jax mentioned that being bombarded by hateful messages was not how he envisioned his high school career starting. "I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show's drama," he said in the statement. "However, middle aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school."
Most of the replies to Jax's statement — posted to his mom's account — offered words of support for the family. Although one Twitter user suggested Beauvais and her son simply tune out the noise and "go private or turn off the comments."
A day earlier, on August 23, the "RHOBH" star tweeted a heartfelt message while pleading with viewers to stop the vicious trolling. Beauvais wrote, "It's just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone."