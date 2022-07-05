Erika Jayne Is Under Fire For Her Treatment Of Garcelle Beauvais' Son

If you thought Erika Jayne was going to have a chill, low-key season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after being in the hot seat last year, you might want to think again. After the "Pretty Mess" singer's ice queen facade crumbled amid questions about ex-husband Tom Girardi's legal troubles, Jayne has been letting her hair down a little more than usual. Okay, make that a lot. In recent episodes of "RHOBH," her co-stars are surprised by the new Erika, who drinks freely and holds nothing back, a stark contrast from her previous half-decade on the show.

In the "RHOBH" Season 12 premiere, Jayne declared, "It's just kind of time to smile a little bit and have some fun" — even though Girardi's case has yet to be dismissed or cleared up. Thanks to her premature celebrations, Jayne has already found her way into a new scandal, and this time, it involves Garcelle Beauvais' teenage son. Viewers were already furious with Jayne's co-stars Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins for other reasons this seaon, but Jayne is now eclipsing them both. As Jayne would say, she's under a lot of stress.