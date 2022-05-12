Erika Jayne Is Already Defending Her RHOBH Season 12 Behavior

Since the mid-2000s, the expansive "Real Housewives" franchise has ruled the reality TV landscape. People around the world have immersed themselves in the scandalous lives of high society women. One of the more popular installments in the franchise is "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," which is about to enter its 12th season. Throughout its run, the ladies of California's most recognized zip code have brought the drama and some of the most memorable reality TV moments.

However, one of the series' most controversial housewives has been none other than Erika Jayne. Even though most of her time on the show went relatively smoothly, it wasn't until Season 11 that the singer's personal life bubbled to the surface. In 2020, Jayne and her former husband Tom Girardi were sued after the latter's law firm was accused of embezzling money. "At the heart of this deception is Defendant Girardi and his need to fund outrageous lifestyles for himself and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Erika Jayne," the document said (via People).

Due to it making an array of headlines, the aforementioned lawsuit and Jayne's alleged involvement ended up being the focal point of Season 11 — which resulted in fights between herself and other housewives like Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais. With the premiere of Season 12 around the corner, fans are eager to see the drama continue between the group and Jayne – who recently revealed the lesson she learned while filming the forthcoming episodes.