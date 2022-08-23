RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Reaches Breaking Point In Cast Feud
Sometimes the drama that happens off-screen can raise as many eyebrows as the drama that happens on an episode of "The Real Housewives." Sometimes that drama isn't even focused on the 'Wives themselves as much as it has to do with their families or other people in their lives. Take Garcelle Beauvais, star of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," who's definitely been going through it as of late.
It is a well-known law in the Housewives' code of behavior never to go after one another's children. It's why Erika Jayne drunkenly telling Beauvais' 14-year-old son to "Get the f*** out of here" caused so much drama on the show, and why she had to apologize the next day. Even then, per Us Weekly, Sutton Stracke still thinks Beauvais let Jayne "off easy."
But amidst ongoing feuds with her cast-mates and fielding unsolicited feedback from viewers and haters alike, Beauvais now appears to have reached her breaking point — though she's getting backup from the other women on the show.
Garcelle Beauvais isn't playing when it comes to her kids
In an emotional tweet posted on August 23, Garcelle Beauvais called out the people who haven't just been targeting her, but who apparently have also gone after her sons Jax and Jaid. "I'm usually a very strong woman I've been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids," she wrote. "It hurts it's not [okay] I've been in tears all night it's just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone."
The support from her "Real Housewives" costars was swift, however. "We are doing a tv show. We are trying to entertain you — why can't you treat it like wrestling for Gods' sakes," Lisa Rinna wrote in an Instagram Story, further calling out messages she'd received about Beauvais' son that she called "disgusting." Rinna also noted that Richards' daughter Portia had been subject to online hate, as had her own kids, while Erika Jayne's son had actually received death threats. "All of our kids should be off limits so stop it now," she wrote.
Richards, in her Instagram Story, sent the same message. "All right let's just get one thing straight, picking on the children of the housewives is not okay," she wrote. Her message concluded with some not-so-subtle advice, "Is your life actually that empty? If it is seek help. Shame on you."