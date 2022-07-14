The RHOBH Star That Fans Are Sick Of

Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise has been on the air for well over a decade and has spawned multiple spinoffs. Throughout the franchise's run, it has also introduced hundreds of housewives, many of whom we admired and loved, and others we loathed. After all, most personalities we had the pleasure of watching got themselves in petty drama in one way or another, resulting in endless entertainment.

There are even housewives themselves that expressed dislike toward other franchise stars. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'" very own Brandi Glanville revealed in an episode of "The Rumour Mill" podcast which housewives she disliked the most. "I think honestly it was either Vicki [Gunvalson] or Tamra [Judge]," she said, per Reality Blurb. "I've seen them do the same thing, it's just like one-trick ponies."

Of course, from the point of view of fans, there are also housewives they found abhorrent, and would probably never want to meet in real life when given the chance. In a survey of Nicki Swift readers, we found out which housewife they disliked the most on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The results were surprising, to say the least.