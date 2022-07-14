The RHOBH Star That Fans Are Sick Of
Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise has been on the air for well over a decade and has spawned multiple spinoffs. Throughout the franchise's run, it has also introduced hundreds of housewives, many of whom we admired and loved, and others we loathed. After all, most personalities we had the pleasure of watching got themselves in petty drama in one way or another, resulting in endless entertainment.
There are even housewives themselves that expressed dislike toward other franchise stars. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'" very own Brandi Glanville revealed in an episode of "The Rumour Mill" podcast which housewives she disliked the most. "I think honestly it was either Vicki [Gunvalson] or Tamra [Judge]," she said, per Reality Blurb. "I've seen them do the same thing, it's just like one-trick ponies."
Of course, from the point of view of fans, there are also housewives they found abhorrent, and would probably never want to meet in real life when given the chance. In a survey of Nicki Swift readers, we found out which housewife they disliked the most on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The results were surprising, to say the least.
Lisa Rinna is clearly not a fan favorite
The least favorite real housewife of Beverly Hills voted by 574 Nicki Swift readers? Ah, yes, it's none other than Lisa Rinna, who had 124 votes, accounting for 21.60% of the total. Fans of "Real Housewives" know stirring drama is part of Lisa Rinna's DNA, and even Rinna herself is aware that many viewers are not very fond of her, but that doesn't stop Rinna from being Rinna. "The truth is a tough pill for people to take. I'm honest and people would prefer me not to be and I'd be liked a lot more, but that's not what you're ever going to get," Rinna shared with Newsweek. "What you see is what you get with me. Most people don't like that because they don't want to know the truth ... You either love me or you hate me."
It's pretty clear that Rinna isn't willing to change her behavior to please others, and she's firm on that decision. "I get that more than anything," she said when asked about her thoughts of fans judging her for coming off too strong most of the time. "Because I'm honest. No one's more hated than someone who's honest."
The second least favorite "RHOBH" housewife went to Dorit Kemsley, who garnered 124 of the votes. Next runner-up is Lisa Vanderpump, with 116 votes, while 112 readers branded alum Teddi Mellencamp as their least fave. 104 votes went to the legally embattled Erika Jayne.