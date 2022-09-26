Armie Hammer's Ex Elizabeth Chambers Faces New Eyebrow-Raising Claims
This article contains mentions of rape allegations.
Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding actor Armie Hammer, his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers' role in it all has entered the spotlight. After the September 2022 documentary "House of Hammer" aired on Discovery+ with testimonials from Hammer's alleged abuse victims, Chambers shared her feelings on the scandal with E! News. Chambers appeared supportive of her ex in her statement, telling E! that he was "focused on his healing" and expressing hope that this would make him "the best father" to their two children. Chambers also wished the same for Hammer's accusers, stating that she, a feminist, stood "in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim of any sort."
One of Hammer's alleged victims, "Effie," had harsh words for Chambers' narrative, posting supposed screenshots of text conversations between her and Chambers. In the messages shared on Effie's Instagram Story (via People), Chambers seemed to have encouraged Effie to tell her story "on record." One particular message finds Chambers purportedly writing, "Charges need to be pressed, or nobody will take any of this serious." Another shows her asking if Effie has secured a lawyer yet. The latter woman also noted that she was posting the texts "before anyone else keeps wishing rapists 'healing'" — an obvious dig at Chambers' remarks.
Now that the eye of scrutiny has turned toward Chambers, more bizarre claims about the TV cooking personality have come to light.
Elizabeth Chambers allegedly shared info about Armie Hammer under another identity
In an odd twist to an already bizarre saga, a former friend of Elizabeth Chambers claimed that Chambers used her email account to spill gossip about Armie Hammer — both before and after the disturbing allegations against him surfaced. The unnamed woman felt she "went too far" in trying to "support my friend while she was going through a difficult divorce," she told CNN, which obtained these emails and texts in late September. In one October 2020 email, the BIRD Bakery chain founder had reportedly dished to a media outlet that Hammer was leaving her to be with his former costar, Lily James. The woman also claimed that Chambers would pressure her to call up reporters and instruct her on what to say from nearby.
If true, this revelation rings very differently than how Chambers previously characterized her attitude throughout her divorce proceedings. "For a very long time, we've said, 'No comment, no comment, no comment,'" Chambers told E! News earlier this month, adding that part of her wished that everyone would "just let us process."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).