Armie Hammer's Ex Elizabeth Chambers Faces New Eyebrow-Raising Claims

This article contains mentions of rape allegations.

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding actor Armie Hammer, his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers' role in it all has entered the spotlight. After the September 2022 documentary "House of Hammer" aired on Discovery+ with testimonials from Hammer's alleged abuse victims, Chambers shared her feelings on the scandal with E! News. Chambers appeared supportive of her ex in her statement, telling E! that he was "focused on his healing" and expressing hope that this would make him "the best father" to their two children. Chambers also wished the same for Hammer's accusers, stating that she, a feminist, stood "in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim of any sort."

One of Hammer's alleged victims, "Effie," had harsh words for Chambers' narrative, posting supposed screenshots of text conversations between her and Chambers. In the messages shared on Effie's Instagram Story (via People), Chambers seemed to have encouraged Effie to tell her story "on record." One particular message finds Chambers purportedly writing, "Charges need to be pressed, or nobody will take any of this serious." Another shows her asking if Effie has secured a lawyer yet. The latter woman also noted that she was posting the texts "before anyone else keeps wishing rapists 'healing'" — an obvious dig at Chambers' remarks.

Now that the eye of scrutiny has turned toward Chambers, more bizarre claims about the TV cooking personality have come to light.