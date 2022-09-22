Armie Hammer Accuser Has Harsh Words For His Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers
This article includes discussion of rape.
Armie Hammer is the subject of a scathing new Discovery+ documentary, "House of Hammer," which detailed the alleged rape allegations made against the actor in 2021. In the days leading up to the premiere of the three-part series, sources close to the "Call Me By Your Name" actor revealed that Hammer was bracing himself for a barrage of criticism. "Armie is trying to prepare himself as much as he can for the "House of Hammer" documentary," the insider revealed to Entertainment Tonight. "He has an idea about what's coming. Despite this, Armie has been trying to move forward as much as possible emotionally speaking and in terms of his career."
The docuseries premiered on September 1, but was met with backlash from Hammer's accuser — a woman known by the name Effie. "It is extremely inappropriate of you to exploit such a tragic, vulnerable time in many people's lives, with no regard whatsoever for our healing process and privacy," Effie told the Los Angeles Times.
Now, Effie is directing her frustrations at Hammer's ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, following comments she made about the actor's road to redemption.
Effie exposed alleged conversations with Elizabeth Chambers
The woman at the center of the rape allegations made about Armie Hammer is now slamming his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, following her comments on the "House of Hammer" docuseries. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Chambers expressed grief for Hammer's alleged victims, and also gave an update on the "Hotel Mumbai" star. "Armie has been focused on his healing," Chambers revealed., "I'm here to support that process. It's going to make him the best father, the best person he can be ... Obviously he processes everything else that he's dealing with personally — and that's his own journey now."
Following Chambers' comments, Effie took to Instagram to share an exchange she previously had with the television personality. In a series of screenshots shared to her Instagram Story, Effie is seen having a conversation with Chambers, who suggested she document her experience with Hammer. "I'm obtaining a copy of the NDA he used and think there's an error in it, which would make it null and void. As soon as I confirm, can you post?" Chambers reportedly asked Effie (via People).
And while Effie doesn't provide context for the exchange with Chambers, the alleged conversations are messy. "Charges need to be pressed or nobody will take any of this serious," read another message from Chambers. Effie ended the string of posts with the message: "Just some things to keep in mind before anyone else keeps wishing rapists 'healing.'"
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).