Disturbing Allegations About Armie Hammer's Family Come To Light

Throughout the 2010s, Armie Hammer was one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors. Having starred in numerous critically acclaimed films, like "The Birth of a Nation," "The Man from U.N.C.L.E," and "Call Me By Your Name," Hammer seemingly solidified his status as A-list royalty. However, in 2021, his rise in the industry seemingly came to a screeching halt after multiple women accused him of abuse and having violent sexual fantasies.

In January 2021, an anonymous Instagram user uploaded screenshots of messages Hammer sent to her, in which he allegedly asked that she "obey" him and be his "slave" (per the Daily Mail). Hammer also told the unidentified individual that he was "100% a cannibal." Shortly after the disturbing messages made headlines, two more women named Paige Lorenze and Effie Angelova also accused the actor of abuse, with the latter claiming she was raped by him in 2017, per Us Weekly. "He would often test my devotion to him, crossing my boundaries as he became increasingly more violent and used me," she said during a press conference.

On September 2, Discovery+ released its shocking three-part documentary, "House of Hammer," which explores the rise and fall of the "Entourage" actor. But, alongside Hammer's alleged deeds, the documentary also shines a light on his family's dark and disturbing past.