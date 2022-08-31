How Armie Hammer Reportedly Feels About Upcoming Documentary On His Disturbing Scandal

Judging by the preview alone, the upcoming Discovery+ docuseries about the Armie Hammer scandal, "House of Hammer," promises to be a doozy.

The trailer includes shocking details from some of the women who have made allegations against Hammer, along with explicit text messages and even a voice recording of Hammer himself. Most stunning of all, the three-part series also includes lengthy interviews with Hammer's aunt, Casey Hammer, who promises to expose the alleged disturbing truth of the whole family. "Every generation in my family has been involved in dark misdeeds, and it just gets worse and worse and worse," Casey says in the trailer. "I've let the Hammers control me my whole life. It's time to stop. I refuse to be silenced. My name is Casey Hammer, and I'm about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family."

This documentary might be devastating for the famous actor, and it looks like he knows it.