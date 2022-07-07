A Bizarre New Rumor Is Spreading About Armie Hammer's Life

When you see the phrase: "A bizarre new rumor is spreading about Armie Hammer's life," you know that this could really be anything. Hammer's history of odd, occasionally troubling social media behavior (as excellently outlined in Vox), includes activities such as "liking" posts that depicted more extreme forms of bondage or personally reacting to a writer who profiled his ascent into Hollywood. But then, supposed evidence that Hammer had a sadistic cannibalism sexual fetish eventually gave way to much darker allegations of rape. Hammer has denied these accusations.

However, the allegations were enough to get the once rising star dropped from a number of projects. According to Variety, he was removed from roles in the movies "Shotgun Wedding" and "Billion Dollar Spy," as well as the series "The Offer." Since then, the newly divorced Hammer relocated to Grand Cayman, began (reportedly) dating a dental hygienist, according to Page Six, and now pops up in the real world only every once in a while. This has led to the circulation of some pretty strange rumors about how he's spending his time these days.