Armie Hammer's Entire Family Is About To Be In The Hot Seat
The following article contains discussion of alleged sexual assault.
Throughout the 2010s, Armie Harmer and his Hollywood star steadily rose within the entertainment sphere. From his appearance in "The Social Network" to his standout role in "Call Me By Your Name," Hammer became one of Hollywood's most sought after leading men. However, in January 2021, his upward trajectory was shot down after troubling direct message screenshots were released that saw the actor describe himself as a "cannibal" and having an interest in drinking blood, per Page Six.
Shortly after the messages made their rounds on social media, Hammer released a statement announcing his departure from the film "Shotgun Wedding" while also slamming the allegations. "I'm not responding to these bulls*** claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience, now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said, per Variety. In the months following the initial scandal, multiple women came out and accused Hammer of emotional and sexual abuse. In March 2021, a woman named Effie alleged that she was violently assaulted by Hammer for four hours in April 2017. "He became increasingly more violent. I thought he was going to kill me," she explained, per Page Six.
Since 2021, Hammer has laid relatively low, but the spotlight highlighting his alleged crimes shows no signs of dimming.
House of Hammer will explore Armie Hammer's troubling family history
For the last year, Armie Hammer has been embroiled in controversy regarding sexual abuse accusations. Due to the multiple allegations, the actor was removed from numerous projects, with his last IMDb credit being "Death on the Nile." Even though Hammer has remained out of the spotlight, the coverage regarding his ongoing scandal is far from over.
On May 18, Discovery+ and ID announced a new special set to follow Hammer's aforementioned allegations, titled "House of Hammer." But "The Lone Ranger" star isn't the only one that's going to be highlighted in the special. According to a press release, the five generations of Hammers and their individual scandals will also be explored. "Debauchery. Deceit. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption. Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain," the release teased, per Entertainment Weekly.
The new special is also set to feature never-before-seen interviews with other family members and alleged survivors of the actor's abuse. The program's official announcement comes a year after Deadline reported that Casey Hammer, the aunt of the scandalized actor, teamed up with Talos Films for the forthcoming project. "The Hammer family history is like 'Succession' on steroids. A dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of a privilege gone wild," Talos Films co-founders told Deadline in a statement. A release date for "House of Hammer" is to be determined.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).