Armie Hammer's Entire Family Is About To Be In The Hot Seat

The following article contains discussion of alleged sexual assault.

Throughout the 2010s, Armie Harmer and his Hollywood star steadily rose within the entertainment sphere. From his appearance in "The Social Network" to his standout role in "Call Me By Your Name," Hammer became one of Hollywood's most sought after leading men. However, in January 2021, his upward trajectory was shot down after troubling direct message screenshots were released that saw the actor describe himself as a "cannibal" and having an interest in drinking blood, per Page Six.

Shortly after the messages made their rounds on social media, Hammer released a statement announcing his departure from the film "Shotgun Wedding" while also slamming the allegations. "I'm not responding to these bulls*** claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience, now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said, per Variety. In the months following the initial scandal, multiple women came out and accused Hammer of emotional and sexual abuse. In March 2021, a woman named Effie alleged that she was violently assaulted by Hammer for four hours in April 2017. "He became increasingly more violent. I thought he was going to kill me," she explained, per Page Six.

Since 2021, Hammer has laid relatively low, but the spotlight highlighting his alleged crimes shows no signs of dimming.