Is Armie Hammer Rebuilding His Relationship With Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers?
The following article contains mentions of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Any headline involving Armie Hammer in the last two years has erred on the side of "unpleasant." To kick things off, he and estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers announced their separation in July 2020, with Chambers then filing for divorce after 10 years of marriage. Things worsened for in January 2021 when multiple women Hammer dated following his divorce stepped forward with harrowing accusations of being groomed and sexually abused during their relationships with the actor. Needless to say, what followed was Hammer being dropped by his agency, exiting an upcoming role opposite Jennifer Lopez, and being edited out of the promotional trailers for "Death on the Nile" — all by the end of 2021.
However, in December 2021, The Sun reported that Hammer finished a nine-month stint in a Floridian rehab center, where he was "thriving," according to a TMZ source, during treatment for alleged sex, drug, and alcohol issues. Furthermore, although the LAPD launched an investigation into Hammer's assault allegations in March 2021, per Insider, the investigation concluded last December, with sources telling TMZ Hammer likely would not face charges.
Throughout Hammer's abuse scandal, Chambers has stayed largely mum, merely stating on Instagram in February 2021 that, during her "processing" of the claims against Hammer, she had been "shocked, heartbroken, and devastated" to learn of them. As speculation of a possible reconciliation between the two gathers buzz, where do Chambers and Hammer stand today?
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Armie Hammer's rehab stay might have brought ex Elizabeth Chambers back
It seems the unlikeliest of reconciliations might happen. Armie Hammer and estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers could possibly be working toward a reunion, according to People. Co-parents to daughter Harper Grace and son Ford Douglas Armand, it seems the two have been smoothing things over after Hammer's stint in a rehabilitation facility for drug, alcohol, and sex issues.
"Elizabeth's priority has always been her children and their well-being," a source told People. "The past year hasn't been easy, but she and Armie have always had love for each other. They're slowly figuring things out as a couple, but being parents to their two kids will always come first." Another insider divulged to the outlet that Hammer's ex-wife never lost her fondness for him. "He is really the love of her life," the source said. "They obviously had a lot of issues, but Armie's rehab stay showed that he was committed to big changes."
Don't get too hopeful, though. Another insider told Just Jared Hammer and Chambers have been spotted frequenting Yoshi Sushi restaurant in the Cayman Islands together with their children — but it might just be family time in the end. "They often dine there together and look like a happy family. But I don't think they'll get back together," the insider noted.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse and mental health, please contact SAMHSA's 24-hour National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).