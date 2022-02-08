Is Armie Hammer Rebuilding His Relationship With Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers?

The following article contains mentions of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Any headline involving Armie Hammer in the last two years has erred on the side of "unpleasant." To kick things off, he and estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers announced their separation in July 2020, with Chambers then filing for divorce after 10 years of marriage. Things worsened for in January 2021 when multiple women Hammer dated following his divorce stepped forward with harrowing accusations of being groomed and sexually abused during their relationships with the actor. Needless to say, what followed was Hammer being dropped by his agency, exiting an upcoming role opposite Jennifer Lopez, and being edited out of the promotional trailers for "Death on the Nile" — all by the end of 2021.

However, in December 2021, The Sun reported that Hammer finished a nine-month stint in a Floridian rehab center, where he was "thriving," according to a TMZ source, during treatment for alleged sex, drug, and alcohol issues. Furthermore, although the LAPD launched an investigation into Hammer's assault allegations in March 2021, per Insider, the investigation concluded last December, with sources telling TMZ Hammer likely would not face charges.

Throughout Hammer's abuse scandal, Chambers has stayed largely mum, merely stating on Instagram in February 2021 that, during her "processing" of the claims against Hammer, she had been "shocked, heartbroken, and devastated" to learn of them. As speculation of a possible reconciliation between the two gathers buzz, where do Chambers and Hammer stand today?

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).