Armie Hammer's New Movie Trailer Is Causing A Stir

In early January, unverified screenshots of messages supposedly sent by actor Armie Hammer took the Internet by storm. The messages included disturbing fantasies involving cannibalism, after that, it was headline after headline of salacious allegations. Although the alleged texts were initially met with skepticism, other women have since come forward, stating that the messages "aren't all that surprising," per Complex.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the allegations resulted in Hammer getting ousted from Hollywood. The actor not only got dropped by his top-tier agency but also left the cast of the film "Shotgun Wedding." In the wake of his departure from Hollywood, more women came forward with allegations against Hammer. And in March, Insider reported that the LAPD had started an investigation into allegations of sexual assault by Hammer. The investigation wrapped in December, TMZ reported, and it's unclear whether charges will come of it.

So, as one can imagine with all of this news, Hammer's reemergence in Hollywood via his new movie has people talking.