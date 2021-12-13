What's Next For Armie Hammer After Leaving Rehab?

This article contains mention of allegations of sexual abuse and violence-related content.

Nearly a year after Armie Hammer found himself enmeshed in a scandal after a number of women came forward with allegations of grooming and sexual abuse against the "Call Me By Your Name" actor, along with sensationalized stories of Hammer's obsession with cannibal-related sexual kink, which he allegedly relayed through unwanted messages, it seems he's finally resurfaced. As The Sun reported on December 10, Hammer wrapped up a months-long stint at a rehabilitation center in Florida, where he was treated for "reported sex, drug and alcohol issues," per Page Six.

As an unnamed source told The Sun, "Armie is out of the treatment facility where he spent almost 9 months," and has returned to his residence in the Cayman Islands, where "is doing really well and it's wonderful news for his family." (Neither article mentioned whether among them included his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, who filed for divorce in March after the scandal came to light, per Insider.)

Though it remains to be seen as to whether Hammer's purported recovery will stick, or if a noticeably well-timed exeunt from the public spotlight will have any impact on his damaged reputation at large, one question remains: What will be Hammer's next step? The answer could lie in whether or not the allegations against him will result in a day in court.