Teresa Giudice Has An Unsurprising Reaction To Her DWTS Fate

Teresa Giudice's time competing on "Dancing with the Stars" was short-lived but memorable. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star got to relive her infamous table flip during her Week One Tango, but after being in the bottom two — with the judges saving the reality television personality — Giudice was hoping to redeem herself during the second week of competition. Unfortunately, it was a rough week for her, per The U.S. Sun, even admitting during the judges' comments that she cried. And although she was ultimately eliminated, she doesn't have any regrets.

"Listen, it was an amazing experience," Giudice told Page Six. She then mentioned that it was her dream to dance on the show, and she made sure to thank her professional dancer partner Pasha Pashkov. "I did two dances in front of a live audience and it was pretty amazing," she added. "It was great."

Furthermore, the reality television star told Good Morning America that she is hoping to sign up for dance lessons, as being on the show has sparked a new passion and interest. She also mentioned that she was hoping to compete a little longer, but it's "all good," as she said she knows the competition was fierce this season. Although the "Real Housewives" personality has no hard feelings about her elimination, she did spill her thoughts on one of the judges of the show.