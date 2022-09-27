Teresa Giudice Has An Unsurprising Reaction To Her DWTS Fate
Teresa Giudice's time competing on "Dancing with the Stars" was short-lived but memorable. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star got to relive her infamous table flip during her Week One Tango, but after being in the bottom two — with the judges saving the reality television personality — Giudice was hoping to redeem herself during the second week of competition. Unfortunately, it was a rough week for her, per The U.S. Sun, even admitting during the judges' comments that she cried. And although she was ultimately eliminated, she doesn't have any regrets.
"Listen, it was an amazing experience," Giudice told Page Six. She then mentioned that it was her dream to dance on the show, and she made sure to thank her professional dancer partner Pasha Pashkov. "I did two dances in front of a live audience and it was pretty amazing," she added. "It was great."
Furthermore, the reality television star told Good Morning America that she is hoping to sign up for dance lessons, as being on the show has sparked a new passion and interest. She also mentioned that she was hoping to compete a little longer, but it's "all good," as she said she knows the competition was fierce this season. Although the "Real Housewives" personality has no hard feelings about her elimination, she did spill her thoughts on one of the judges of the show.
Teresa Giudice thinks Len Goodman didn't like her
Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov were in the bottom two again during the September 26 episode of "Dancing with the Stars," along with Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel, per Variety. Head judge Len Goodman acted as the "tie-breaker," saving Ladd and van Amstel which led to the elimination of Giudice and Pashkov. Now, the "Real Housewives" star isn't holding back her thoughts on the head judge's choice.
"I don't think Len liked me really so much," Giudice told Us Weekly. "I don't think he liked me. I knew Len was not going to pick me." Although Goodman said he would've saved the reality television personality the first week, Giudice stated that she "had a feeling" the judge would choose to save Ladd.
Despite her thoughts on the show's head judge, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" personality said she had fun competing. "I knew I wasn't gonna, you know, win it, but it was so much fun," Giudice told Entertainment Tonight, following her elimination. "I'm glad I was here ... The whole experience was fun." She also mentioned that she's grateful to have made new friends on the show as well as live her dream of being on the show.