RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Is Joining Another Big Reality Show

It's been quite a busy year for "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice, and it's only shaping up to get busier. In August, Giudice walked down the aisle to wed Luis Ruelas in a stunning ceremony. According to People, the pair tied the knot at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. And while Guidice's hair proved to be a hot topic of conversation, so did her feud with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

The reality star also has a new podcast where she spills the tea on many topics, including her falling out with her brother and sister-in-law. On "Namaste B$tches," Giudice talked about her co-stars choosing to miss her big day after they had a big fight stemming around Melissa and cheating rumors while shooting "RHONJ." She revealed, "Listen, I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren't coming and I'm totally fine with it. You'll see it play out on TV ... The way that everything played out with my wedding, everything that happened is the way it was supposed to be. I'm all about that. I'm all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there."

As fans eagerly await to see how things pan out on Bravo, Giudice plans to give fans their fix while appearing on another hot show, where she'll showcase her moves.