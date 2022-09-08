RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Is Joining Another Big Reality Show
It's been quite a busy year for "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice, and it's only shaping up to get busier. In August, Giudice walked down the aisle to wed Luis Ruelas in a stunning ceremony. According to People, the pair tied the knot at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. And while Guidice's hair proved to be a hot topic of conversation, so did her feud with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.
The reality star also has a new podcast where she spills the tea on many topics, including her falling out with her brother and sister-in-law. On "Namaste B$tches," Giudice talked about her co-stars choosing to miss her big day after they had a big fight stemming around Melissa and cheating rumors while shooting "RHONJ." She revealed, "Listen, I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren't coming and I'm totally fine with it. You'll see it play out on TV ... The way that everything played out with my wedding, everything that happened is the way it was supposed to be. I'm all about that. I'm all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there."
As fans eagerly await to see how things pan out on Bravo, Giudice plans to give fans their fix while appearing on another hot show, where she'll showcase her moves.
Teresa Giudice joins DWTS
Teresa Giudice is ready for the next significant role in her career — a dancer. While Giudice is no stranger to reality television, her latest stint is a far cry from living her life in front of the cameras for "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Now, Giudice is poised to make her ballroom debut on season 31 of the hit show, "Dancing with the Stars," per "Good Morning America." Other big names from this year's cast include Jessie James Decker, Selma Blair, and Jordin Sparks.
In an interview with "Good Morning America," Giudice spoke about appearing on the show, revealing that her daughter Adriana Giudice gave her some sound advice. "She's like, 'Mommy, don't be scared ... most important thing, have fun and feel your partner's energy," the newlywed dished. "'Dance like it's your last time dancing! Give it your all.' That's what she said, and I was like, 'Thank you!'" Giudice also received some advice from fellow housewife, Kenya Moore, who appeared with her on "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip." Giudice dished, "She's like, 'Yes you should do it! You're already in good shape, but you're going to get into even better shape. It is hard work, but I know you can do it.'"
Upon hearing the news, fans have already taken to social media to weigh in on Giudice's latest endeavor. "I'll be watching Dancing With the Stars for @Teresa_ Guidice only," one person tweeted. Another fan gushed, "Omg @itsSHANGELA and @Teresa_Guidice on #DWTS !! Major."