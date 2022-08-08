The One Detail About Teresa Giudice's Wedding Look Fans Can't Get Over

It seems like Teresa Giudice has been dreaming about her wedding for years, and in August, her dreams finally became a reality. As most know, Giudice's boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, popped the question in October 2021 in a super-romantic way. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star shared a carousel of photos and videos on her feed that captured the beachside proposal, complete with fireworks. The mother of four accompanied the post with a lengthy caption that expressed her joy. "My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out," she gushed. "You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are."

After the proposal, the couple did not waste much time heading to the altar. Giudice and Ruelas officially tied the knot on August 6. People captured photos from Giudice's big day, and the outlet also confirmed that Bravo had their cameras rolling to capture all of the footage for a special on the network. The pair wed in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Several "RHONJ" stars and stars from other franchises like "The Real Housewives of New York City" were in attendance. The couple's vows proved super romantic, and before they locked lips, Giudice told Ruelas, "I will love you for a million tomorrows." Aw, you're making us blush.

But while the stunning ceremony made many headlines, so did another aspect of the big day.