The One Detail About Teresa Giudice's Wedding Look Fans Can't Get Over
It seems like Teresa Giudice has been dreaming about her wedding for years, and in August, her dreams finally became a reality. As most know, Giudice's boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, popped the question in October 2021 in a super-romantic way. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star shared a carousel of photos and videos on her feed that captured the beachside proposal, complete with fireworks. The mother of four accompanied the post with a lengthy caption that expressed her joy. "My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out," she gushed. "You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are."
After the proposal, the couple did not waste much time heading to the altar. Giudice and Ruelas officially tied the knot on August 6. People captured photos from Giudice's big day, and the outlet also confirmed that Bravo had their cameras rolling to capture all of the footage for a special on the network. The pair wed in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Several "RHONJ" stars and stars from other franchises like "The Real Housewives of New York City" were in attendance. The couple's vows proved super romantic, and before they locked lips, Giudice told Ruelas, "I will love you for a million tomorrows." Aw, you're making us blush.
But while the stunning ceremony made many headlines, so did another aspect of the big day.
Fans can't get over Teresa Giudice's hair
You know what they say ... the higher the hair, the closer to God. That seemed to be the vibe Teresa Giudice went for in her lavish wedding, and fans certainly took notice. While the over-the-top ceremony generated a ton of buzz amongst Bravo faithful, Giudice's hair proved to be the hottest topic of conversation. "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Jill Zarin shared photos from the big day, in which Giudice wore her long, dark locks in a half-updo that appeared to raise a few inches off her head.
Fans and skeptics alike took to Twitter to weigh in with their thoughts on what we can only now refer to as "hairgate." "Whoever did [Teresa's] hair for her wedding needs to enter the witness protection program bc that was a f***ing crime. WHAT WAS THAT??" one person asked. "I sincerely hope Bravo hid a GoPro in Teresa Giudice's hair to film the wedding," another person commented. "What was Teresa Giudice wearing on her head for her wedding?? Are we in the 80s?? Is it a wig or her real hair," a third fan chimed in.
The only other storyline from the big day that proved to be almost as juicy (and big) as Giudice's hair was that her brother, Joe Gorga, and wife Melissa Gorga skipped out on the nuptials. According to People, the pair opted to miss the wedding because "Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable." Total drama!