Teresa Giudice Teases An Exciting Possibility About Her Upcoming Wedding
Excitement is growing over Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas, and there are months to go until the New Jersey nuptials! Giudice was beaming in a selfie she shared on Instagram with her future groom on June 10 with the caption: "Never above you, never below you, always beside you." The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star has been through so much in the past few years, and even her brother Joe Gorga makes painful digs at Giudice, so it's nice to see the "RHONJ" star so happy. But where there are "Real Housewives," the drama follows.
Case in point: Ramona Singer got slammed by her fellow "Housewives" after she accidentally leaked Giudice's wedding invite on social media. In June, the OG from "The Real Housewives of New York City" star joked on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live" about her mistake, "Well, they're definitely gonna need more security, that's for sure." All's well that ends well, though, as on June 5, Giudice told Extra, "I don't think she did anything wrong."
Less than a month later, the future bride shared her new invites on Instagram and wrote: "I'm so excited! Our new wedding invitations are absolutely breathtaking, and our guests have all been reaching out to tell us how beautiful they are." But as one "Real Housewives" drama dies down, another bit of wedding news is making headlines, as Giudice just teased an exciting possibility about her upcoming wedding.
Is Teresa Giudice getting a wedding spinoff?
Teresa Giudice finally confirmed to Page Six in a July 5 interview whether her upcoming wedding will make TV. "Definitely not on 'Housewives of New Jersey,'" she mused to the outlet, leaving the door open that the wedding film could be used on another show. When pressed, the bride-to-be hinted that undisclosed activity might be happening behind the scenes when asked about a potential spinoff episode. "I don't know," she teased. "We'll see."
In addition to Giudice's comment, a hint from fellow "RHONJ" and sister-in-law is another clue. Melissa Gorga spilled the tea about a possible wedding spinoff, telling Page Six, "I mean, I can't imagine it not being filmed, let's just say that." For readers not fluent in "Real Housewives" speak, let us translate. There's likely going to be a Bravo spinoff or special about Teresa and Louie's wedding, which wouldn't be the first time Bravo created a wedding spinoff. The network aired Kandi Burruss' "Kandi's Wedding" in 2014, and Tamra Judge's nuptials, aka "Tamra's O.C. Wedding," in 2013.
It's safe to say many can't wait to hear more about Giudice and Ruelas' wedding — and the maybe (wink wink) spinoff!