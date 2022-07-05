Teresa Giudice Teases An Exciting Possibility About Her Upcoming Wedding

Excitement is growing over Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas, and there are months to go until the New Jersey nuptials! Giudice was beaming in a selfie she shared on Instagram with her future groom on June 10 with the caption: "Never above you, never below you, always beside you." The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star has been through so much in the past few years, and even her brother Joe Gorga makes painful digs at Giudice, so it's nice to see the "RHONJ" star so happy. But where there are "Real Housewives," the drama follows.

Case in point: Ramona Singer got slammed by her fellow "Housewives" after she accidentally leaked Giudice's wedding invite on social media. In June, the OG from "The Real Housewives of New York City" star joked on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live" about her mistake, "Well, they're definitely gonna need more security, that's for sure." All's well that ends well, though, as on June 5, Giudice told Extra, "I don't think she did anything wrong."

Less than a month later, the future bride shared her new invites on Instagram and wrote: "I'm so excited! Our new wedding invitations are absolutely breathtaking, and our guests have all been reaching out to tell us how beautiful they are." But as one "Real Housewives" drama dies down, another bit of wedding news is making headlines, as Giudice just teased an exciting possibility about her upcoming wedding.