The Painful Dig Joe Gorga Just Made About Teresa Giudice

Bravo finally dropped the "RHONJ" Season 12 reunion trailer, and with fire-and-dynamite brother-and-sister duo Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga both having challenging seasons, it looks like tensions were high at the reunion. The episode was taped in late March, per NJ.com, and fans have been waiting on tenterhooks for the release. Based on the trailer, we can confirm that Giudice did not abide by her doctor's orders to stop yelling. The reality star yelled along with the best of them even though she was still recovering from an emergency appendectomy.

The trailer kicked off with a bang as Giudice blasted Gorga. The reality star was spitting mad as she yelled, "I wish you would tell f***ing Margaret to shut the f*** up." She continued, "This f***er and his wife talking about my f***ing boyfriend. Should be slapping him upside the f***ing head." Giudice was once again defending her fiance, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, and expected Gorga to back her up. Ruelas faced some controversy this season, which included a strange video. But, Giudice wouldn't let anyone shade her man, resulting in a very volatile season.

Now, it seems as if things escalated at the reunion, as the siblings are at each other's throats. This time, there was no holding back as Gorga spoke his mind and let Giudice know what he thought of her. And it wasn't very complimentary.