Teresa Giudice's Fiance Is Facing Controversy Over A Strange Video
Teresa Giudice is standing by her man! Following the most recent episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Teresa and her fiance Luis "Louie" Ruelas found themselves in hot water.
Following a whirlwind romance, Louie proposed to Teresa in 2021 on a beach in Greece, complete with a fireworks display and an illuminated "Marry Me" sign. The two began dating back in 2020, two months after Teresa's marriage with her ex Joe Giudice was finalized. Speaking about her new love, Teresa has been open about being able to finally find the one. "I love that Louie gets me and I have always wanted that," she said on the "RHONJ" Season 11 finale. "And it's so crazy because I don't know what the future holds, but this is the best I've felt in a really long time" (via People).
While Teresa and Louie have been on cloud nine, it didn't take long for Season 12 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" to try to bring them down by bringing up an interesting video from Louie's past.
A weird video of Luis Ruelas in a pack has resurfaced
While hosting a party of the season premiere of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," housewife Margaret Josephs approached Teresa Giudice saying that her fiance, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, needed to address a video of him that resurfaced.
"This video — I don't know what was going on. But Luis is on the beach in the middle of this pack of men," Margaret explains in her confessional, "And they're all, you know, naked. The poor guy looks like he's been dragged through the river, and he's begging for forgiveness with the men behind him." But when Margaret approached Teresa, she was quick to stand by Louie. "Listen, that's part of his past, so he doesn't owe anybody an explanation about anything ... I go by how me and Luis are present and future. I have a past. He has a past," Teresa explained on the Season 12 premiere (via the Daily Mail).
While Teresa has continued to stick by her relationship, it seems the resurfaced video of Louie could be a catalyst for fellow co-stars to reveal how they really feel about Teresa and her relationship. For example, Teresa's brother Joe Gorga admitted he had reservations about her new fiance, per Page Six. Melissa Gorga called the video "crazy" and Jennifer Aydin called it "weirdo s**t." While Teresa has continued to stand by Louie, it seems the new season of "RHONJ" will certainly put their new relationship to the test.