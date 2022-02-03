Teresa Giudice's Fiance Is Facing Controversy Over A Strange Video

Teresa Giudice is standing by her man! Following the most recent episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Teresa and her fiance Luis "Louie" Ruelas found themselves in hot water.

Following a whirlwind romance, Louie proposed to Teresa in 2021 on a beach in Greece, complete with a fireworks display and an illuminated "Marry Me" sign. The two began dating back in 2020, two months after Teresa's marriage with her ex Joe Giudice was finalized. Speaking about her new love, Teresa has been open about being able to finally find the one. "I love that Louie gets me and I have always wanted that," she said on the "RHONJ" Season 11 finale. "And it's so crazy because I don't know what the future holds, but this is the best I've felt in a really long time" (via People).

While Teresa and Louie have been on cloud nine, it didn't take long for Season 12 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" to try to bring them down by bringing up an interesting video from Louie's past.