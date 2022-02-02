Teresa Giudice Plans To Skip A Major Precaution In Her Next Marriage

Teresa Giudice's divorce from her ex-husband Joe Giudice was one for the Bravo record books. Teresa has since moved on with her new fiance Luis Ruelas, but her recent revelation about their upcoming marriage is turning heads.

But first, let's rewind to Teresa and Joe's downfall. While both stars of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" served time in prison for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud, Teresa realized during Joe's time away in the slammer that their marriage was not going to work. To make matters worse, Joe was deported to his native Italy upon completion of his 41 month sentence. This, of course, complicated matters for their family — as Joe has been fighting to get back home to New Jersey so he can be with the four daughters he shares with Teresa: Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.

In 2021, during an episode of "RHONJ," Teresa revealed the truth about her divorce. "I mean, it's so nice to be finalized, but I think our divorce is the easiest divorce in the whole entire world," she told Joe while chatting with him on the phone (via People). Teresa also stated that she "knew Joe would always do the right thing," because of their four daughters because "if he would hurt me, then they would be upset with him."

Now that Teresa is once again planning on walking down the aisle, her recent admission has fans worried she will wind up suffering.