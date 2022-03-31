The Real Reason Teresa Giudice Won't Be Able To Yell During The RHONJ Reunion

Teresa Giudice is one fierce mama. Even Rihanna recently commented about "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star and her parenting style, admitting she admires at least one aspect of the way she raises her children. The singer told Elle, "[Teresa] does not play about her kids." The mom-to-be explained, "She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it."

Well, Teresa's not only "psycho" about her kids, as many "RHONJ" fans know Teresa is not scared of confrontation. When hosting a dinner party for the other housewives, Danielle Staub told Teresa to "pay attention." That did not go down well with Tre, and she got so mad, she flipped a table and completely freaked out. As she told the cameras afterward, "Like who is she? Is she God? No, so don't ever tell me to 'pay attention.'" You would have thought that Danielle learned her lesson. Nope. She seemingly continued to antagonize Teresa, and soon Danielle found herself being chased by Tre. She fled Teresa's wrath by hiding in the bushes. Enough said.

And this is why "RHONJ" fans know they're getting the best drama hands down. Teresa's fire personality is one of the biggest draws of the show, and why many are looking forward to the Season 12 reunion. However, Tre's daughter has already warned that the reunion may not go down as everyone had hoped.