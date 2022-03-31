The Real Reason Teresa Giudice Won't Be Able To Yell During The RHONJ Reunion
Teresa Giudice is one fierce mama. Even Rihanna recently commented about "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star and her parenting style, admitting she admires at least one aspect of the way she raises her children. The singer told Elle, "[Teresa] does not play about her kids." The mom-to-be explained, "She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it."
Well, Teresa's not only "psycho" about her kids, as many "RHONJ" fans know Teresa is not scared of confrontation. When hosting a dinner party for the other housewives, Danielle Staub told Teresa to "pay attention." That did not go down well with Tre, and she got so mad, she flipped a table and completely freaked out. As she told the cameras afterward, "Like who is she? Is she God? No, so don't ever tell me to 'pay attention.'" You would have thought that Danielle learned her lesson. Nope. She seemingly continued to antagonize Teresa, and soon Danielle found herself being chased by Tre. She fled Teresa's wrath by hiding in the bushes. Enough said.
And this is why "RHONJ" fans know they're getting the best drama hands down. Teresa's fire personality is one of the biggest draws of the show, and why many are looking forward to the Season 12 reunion. However, Tre's daughter has already warned that the reunion may not go down as everyone had hoped.
Teresa Giudice is in recovery mode
Gia Giudice confirmed that her mother would be appearing on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" reunion show, taking to Instagram Live to reveal the news. However, Teresa Giudice's eldest daughter shared with fans that Tre won't be her usual self, as she "can't yell 'cause her stomach might hurt." Gia asked for her fellow castmates to "go easy on her." For context, Teresa had emergency surgery in late March. Her bestie Dolores Catania told E! News that Teresa "had her appendix out." At the time, Tre was "not feeling good at all" and was "in a tremendous amount of pain."
Of course, this change will prove interesting given Tre's life is a big topic of discussion in Season 12. Teresa and her fiance Luis "Louie" Ruelas are planning their wedding, and it seems as if everyone has an opinion about Luis, including the fact they're not signing a prenup. However, Teresa wasn't having it and regularly became defensive about Luis. Of course, this begs the question of how the reality star will react if someone brings up her fiancé again. Will she yell and risk hurting herself? That remains to be seen, but it's clear Andy Cohen won't be able to keep the peace if things do go left. Remember in the Season 2's reunion episode, when Teresa shoved him into his seat when he tried to intervene?
Fights and drama aside, we wish Teresa the best in her recovery and hope for a safe reunion.