The Reason Teresa Giudice Had To Have Emergency Surgery Is Now Clear

Teresa Giudice seemed to be in high spirits the day before she was admitted to the hospital. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star had taken to Instagram to share a photo from the vacation show that she starred in. Teresa shared a pic from "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 1 and reminisced that she had "such a blast on this trip."

Two days later, on March 24, Page Six exclusively revealed that Teresa had been admitted to the hospital the night before. A rep told the outlet that the surgery was "non-cosmetic" and that it was an "emergency medical procedure." They stated, "She is in recovery, currently resting, and she thanks everyone for their prayers and well-wishes." Afterward, her daughter Gia Giudice took to her Instagram Story, calling her mother "a trooper" and sending prayers for a "speedy recovery," per People. Without other details available, many wondered why Teresa had been hospitalized.

Those who watch "RHONJ" know that the reality star is a fitness fanatic. In 2018, she placed third in her first bodybuilding competition, per Us Weekly. She later told the outlet she had "never felt so confident" about her physique. Taking into account her passion for fitness and health, the question on many fans' lips was what had sparked Teresa's sudden trip to the hospital. Another "Real Housewives" star has finally revealed the truth about Teresa's medical issues and how she's really doing while in recovery.