The Reason Teresa Giudice Had To Have Emergency Surgery Is Now Clear
Teresa Giudice seemed to be in high spirits the day before she was admitted to the hospital. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star had taken to Instagram to share a photo from the vacation show that she starred in. Teresa shared a pic from "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 1 and reminisced that she had "such a blast on this trip."
Two days later, on March 24, Page Six exclusively revealed that Teresa had been admitted to the hospital the night before. A rep told the outlet that the surgery was "non-cosmetic" and that it was an "emergency medical procedure." They stated, "She is in recovery, currently resting, and she thanks everyone for their prayers and well-wishes." Afterward, her daughter Gia Giudice took to her Instagram Story, calling her mother "a trooper" and sending prayers for a "speedy recovery," per People. Without other details available, many wondered why Teresa had been hospitalized.
Those who watch "RHONJ" know that the reality star is a fitness fanatic. In 2018, she placed third in her first bodybuilding competition, per Us Weekly. She later told the outlet she had "never felt so confident" about her physique. Taking into account her passion for fitness and health, the question on many fans' lips was what had sparked Teresa's sudden trip to the hospital. Another "Real Housewives" star has finally revealed the truth about Teresa's medical issues and how she's really doing while in recovery.
Dolores Catania sends pineapple to Teresa Giudice after appendectomy
Teresa Giudice's BFF and fellow "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" co-star Dolores Catania has spilled the tea about her friend's medical issues. Dolores told E! News that the emergency medical procedure Teresa had on March 23 was a serious one. Dolores revealed, "She had her appendix out." She shared that it would take Teresa some "time to heal" from the surgery.
As for Teresa's physical and emotional state, Dolores told the outlet that Tre was "not well." The reality star continued, "She's not feeling good at all. It's bad." Dolores added that Teresa is "in a tremendous amount of pain" after the emergency procedure. The reality queen has been inundated with love from her fellow "RHONJ" castmates, including Jennifer and Bill Aydin. Page Six reported that the couple posted a clip of the flowers and cookies they had spoiled Tre with on Instagram.
But besties always go the extra mile. Dolores and her boyfriend Paul Connell treated Teresa to a fruit basket that included a pineapple. "RHONJ" fans know that Teresa has an affinity for the fruit because she has been drinking loads of pineapple juice since season 11. In one episode, she revealed, per Bravo, "I heard it makes you taste really sweet, pineapple and peaches." Just for good measure, she added, "I wanna get my peach kissed." Dolores has apparently ensured that Teresa can still achieve her goals while recovering from surgery.