RHONJ Star Dolores Catania Goes Instagram Official With Her New Man

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dolores Catania has a new man in her life.

Though "RHONJ" fans have rooted for Dolores to get back with her ex-husband, fan-favorite Frank Catania, for years, the housewife was committed to her then-boyfriend, New Jersey Dr. David Principe, who she began dating in 2017. As "RHONJ" Season 12 kicked off in early February, viewers saw Dolores admit to distance in her relationship with Paul. That seemed to echo what she said in a 2021 episode when she confirmed she was uncomfortable moving in with David. "I don't have a ring on my finger," Dolores said in an "RHONJ" Season 11 confessional, per Bravo. "I'm still not moving in."

Ultimately, Us Weekly confirmed in December 2021 that Dolores and David split over the summer after growing apart. "She gave her all but didn't get the same from David," an insider dished. "He was non-existent in her social life and rarely made appearances at events with her. They just had different lives and weren't able to make it work." The outlet also confirmed that the star is now seeing someone new, and it appears Dolores is happy inside and out after going Instagram official with her new man.