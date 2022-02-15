RHONJ Star Dolores Catania Goes Instagram Official With Her New Man
"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dolores Catania has a new man in her life.
Though "RHONJ" fans have rooted for Dolores to get back with her ex-husband, fan-favorite Frank Catania, for years, the housewife was committed to her then-boyfriend, New Jersey Dr. David Principe, who she began dating in 2017. As "RHONJ" Season 12 kicked off in early February, viewers saw Dolores admit to distance in her relationship with Paul. That seemed to echo what she said in a 2021 episode when she confirmed she was uncomfortable moving in with David. "I don't have a ring on my finger," Dolores said in an "RHONJ" Season 11 confessional, per Bravo. "I'm still not moving in."
Ultimately, Us Weekly confirmed in December 2021 that Dolores and David split over the summer after growing apart. "She gave her all but didn't get the same from David," an insider dished. "He was non-existent in her social life and rarely made appearances at events with her. They just had different lives and weren't able to make it work." The outlet also confirmed that the star is now seeing someone new, and it appears Dolores is happy inside and out after going Instagram official with her new man.
Dolores and Paulie Connell are all about the love
For the first time, Dolores Catania revealed her new beau, Paulie Connell, in an Instagram selfie with a heartfelt message on Valentine's Day. "Oh [it] looks like he found 'real love,'" she wrote, under the new couple beaming, "together is better always." The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star also teased her followers in the caption, writing, "Stay tuned." Dolores' "RHONJ" co-star Margaret Josephs wished the "lovers" a Happy V-Day, commenting, "have the best time!!"
Paulie, who is a New York City businessman, showed off Dolores earlier in February when he shared photos from a sweet outing with his mother. "what was i thinking taking these two Gem's out for some food and shopping," Paulie captioned an Instagram photo set of Dolores enjoying his mother's company at the mall. He cheekily described the duo as "double trouble." Dolores' new man showed off his latest date with the housewife by posting a video of Dolores stepping out of her comfort zone with a little shooting practice on February 15.
A close friend of Dolores', Tom Murro, confirmed to Page Six in December 2021 that Dolores and Paulie are "very happy together." Muro dished, "He's a really nice guy. It's pretty new, but you can tell that they make a great match." Congrats, Dolores!