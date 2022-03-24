Gia Giudice's New Photo Of Teresa Sparks Concerns About The RHONJ Star's Health

Most of what we've been hearing about "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice lately has been pretty good. She's engaged to her boyfriend Luis Ruelas, according to People, and the 12th season of "RHONJ" is in full swing (even if Teresa herself isn't always coming across as her best self, per Vulture). Then, all of a sudden, her oldest daughter Gia Giudice gave everyone who's ever rooted for Teresa a mild heart attack when she posted an image of her mom in the hospital to her Instagram Stories — with no explanation.

As of the time of this publication, Teresa herself hasn't posted to her own social media to offer any explanation and neither has her fiance Luis. So what exactly is going on here? Gia's cryptic Instagram photo only said, "Such a trooper I love you. Pray for a speedy recovery. I love you Teresa Giudice." We haven't heard of any ongoing health issues for Teresa either, which makes the mystery IG story all the more worrisome.