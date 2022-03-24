Gia Giudice's New Photo Of Teresa Sparks Concerns About The RHONJ Star's Health
Most of what we've been hearing about "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice lately has been pretty good. She's engaged to her boyfriend Luis Ruelas, according to People, and the 12th season of "RHONJ" is in full swing (even if Teresa herself isn't always coming across as her best self, per Vulture). Then, all of a sudden, her oldest daughter Gia Giudice gave everyone who's ever rooted for Teresa a mild heart attack when she posted an image of her mom in the hospital to her Instagram Stories — with no explanation.
As of the time of this publication, Teresa herself hasn't posted to her own social media to offer any explanation and neither has her fiance Luis. So what exactly is going on here? Gia's cryptic Instagram photo only said, "Such a trooper I love you. Pray for a speedy recovery. I love you Teresa Giudice." We haven't heard of any ongoing health issues for Teresa either, which makes the mystery IG story all the more worrisome.
Teresa Giudice was admitted for an emergency procedure
While it's still unclear exactly how serious Teresa Giudice's health condition is, there has at least been a couple of updates since Gia Giudice's Instagram post. A rep for the New Jersey Housewife told Page Six that she was admitted to the hospital for an "emergency medical procedure," but that fans shouldn't worry too much yet. "She is in recovery, currently resting, and she thanks everyone for their prayers and well-wishes," the rep said. As for details, all the rep included was that the procedure was "non-cosmetic."
Until we hear more news, all that fans can do is send the star some love, which they've definitely been doing on social media. "Feel better soon, [Teresa Giudice]! We're pulling for you!" read one fan's tweet. Another person tweeted, "Wishing [Teresa Giudice] a speedy recovery! You've got this," along with the hashtag #StandingStrong.
Luckily, Teresa isn't known for keeping things overly secretive, so we have a feeling we'll hear more updates soon.