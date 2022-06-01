Why Ramona Singer Is Getting Slammed Online By Fellow Housewives

"The Real Housewives of New York City" might be getting a reboot, but it doesn't mean that the Ramona Coaster is slowing down anytime soon. Ramona Singer is the only "RHONY" housewife to hold an apple in all of the show's 13 seasons, and has often been at the center of the drama thanks to her endless social mishaps. She entered a new era of controversy in the 2020s, after her behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic and messy handling of topics like race on the show. "RHONY's" unlucky Season 13 was the first time any "Real Housewives" show didn't get a reunion, likely because of an investigation into a racist comment Singer allegedly made about co-star Eboni K. Williams.

Now that the Bravo cameras aren't filming Singer's daily life, she's continued to showcase her antics on social media, but not without criticism. A new Instagram Story has fellow Housewives seeing red, and not just Singer's "RHONY" co-stars. "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star Candiace Dillard called her latest move "stupid," while "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards responded, "No ma'am."

This isn't the first time Singer has been criticized by Housewives from entirely different shows. In fact, at the inaugural Bravocon in 2019, an entire game centered around Housewives confronting her for being rude to them at past events, per Bravo. However, Singer's latest blunder might get her banished from the Bravo circle for good.