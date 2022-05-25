Teresa Giudice's Fiance Has A Disturbing Past With His Ex-Wife

After going through a rather public divorce from Joe Giudice, "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice has found love again, and fast. Joe and Teresa's 20-year marriage was officially over in September 2020, Page Six reported. By November 2020, she was teasing a new relationship. "Excited to reveal my new boyfriend," Giudice wrote on Facebook, captioning a photo that showed her and her new guy from behind. People identified the mystery beau as Luis "Louie" Ruelas that same day, information Teresa confirmed the following month by making the relationship Instagram official. "The BEST thing that came out of 2020," she wrote.

The relationship evolved quickly from there. Less than a year later, Ruelas and Teresa were engaged. Throughout 2021, Teresa often compared her relationship with Ruelas to that she had with Joe. "Me and my ex, we didn't like the same things. We were two opposites ... But now I've found my true match — my soulmate. He's really amazing," Teresa told People that February.

Teresa and Joe's divorce was marked by legal trouble, beginning when both were sentenced to prison for committing fraud in October 2014, People reported. Their marriage withstood lockup but it all eventually proved to be too much, especially after Joe was deported to Italy in 2019, People noted. Her ex-husband and Ruelas may be very different in Teresa's eyes, but a rap sheet is something all three have in common. The accusations made by Ruelas's ex-wife are different — and very disturbing.