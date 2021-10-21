Inside Teresa Giudice's Engagement To Luis Ruelas

Teresa Guidice will be walking down the aisle once again! The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star has been dating Luis Ruelas since November 2020, two months after she finalized her divorce with ex-husband Joe Guidice, according to People. Teresa met the businessman while they were both catching some rays on the Jersey Shore, like you do when you're an "RHONJ" star. Luis then made his grand entrance on the Season 11 finale of "RHONJ" in May, where he professed his love to her on national television, as noted by Page Six.

"I absolutely did not expect to meet you. I really thought I'd probably be alone for like, the next 10 years," Luis said to Teresa during a romantic evening out, while later adding, "You're literally like, a dream come true." Teresa responded, "I thought that, too, just because I'm in the public eye and it's really hard for me to trust people."

Luis clearly meant what he said to Teresa and is serious about their relationship because ... they are officially engaged, as People confirmed on October 21! So, how did Luis propose and how did they celebrate?