Inside Teresa Giudice's Engagement To Luis Ruelas
Teresa Guidice will be walking down the aisle once again! The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star has been dating Luis Ruelas since November 2020, two months after she finalized her divorce with ex-husband Joe Guidice, according to People. Teresa met the businessman while they were both catching some rays on the Jersey Shore, like you do when you're an "RHONJ" star. Luis then made his grand entrance on the Season 11 finale of "RHONJ" in May, where he professed his love to her on national television, as noted by Page Six.
"I absolutely did not expect to meet you. I really thought I'd probably be alone for like, the next 10 years," Luis said to Teresa during a romantic evening out, while later adding, "You're literally like, a dream come true." Teresa responded, "I thought that, too, just because I'm in the public eye and it's really hard for me to trust people."
Luis clearly meant what he said to Teresa and is serious about their relationship because ... they are officially engaged, as People confirmed on October 21! So, how did Luis propose and how did they celebrate?
Teresa Guidice apparently had an 'exquisite' destination proposal with Luis
According to People, Luis popped the question during a romantic trip in Greece on October 19. Accompanied by a violinist, Luis got down on one knee in front of a giant sign with rose petals scattered on the beach, and Teresa said "yes!" A source revealed to the outlet that Teresa didn't think that Luis would propose so soon, and that the proposal was a shocker. "It was absolutely exquisite," the source told People about the proposal. "The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a 'Marry Me' sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised."
The proposal was certainly not an exclusive affair, as friend Dina Manzo and her husband Dave Cantin also joined in. According to People, "The group celebrated until 5 a.m., drinking champagne and dining on lobster, sea bass and lamb chops at the resort's restaurant, Nama." Teresa — who is the proud mother of daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana with ex Joe — apparently always felt like another marriage was in the cards, as she recently revealed. "I feel it, so we'll see what happens...I really feel like he's my soulmate," Teresa told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" in March after he asked her if she'd planned to get married again.
As it turns out, Luis felt the same way! Congrats to the happy couple!