The Reason RHONY Isn't Getting A Season 13 Reunion

The ladies of "The Real Housewives of New York" had an explosive Season 13 that involved conversations about race, pandemic anxieties, and political affiliations. Many fans on Twitter were salivating over the endless possibilities of how the Season 13 reunion might go. "I cannot wait for the #RHONY reunion. Ramona is going to get dragged," one Twitter user said. "Leah with that phony cry. Eboni surely you can't buy that? I really hope Andy calls her out on the reunion," another Twitter user said. Regardless of how the fans thought it was going to go, the Season 13 reunion sadly got canceled on September 17.

Eboni K. Williams, a newbie in the "RHONY" cast, admitted to TMZ that she was "disappointed" to not get to experience a reunion for her first season. "I'm not going to sugarcoat that," Eboni said. "I feel like not having a reunion was a missed opportunity. Every city of every season of every 'Housewives' show has had one, and I don't think there's any reason why 'New York' Season 13 should not have had one."

Leah McSweeney, another "RHONY" newbie, wrote her feelings about the reunion cancelation in her Instagram Stories (via Bustle). "I'm getting a lot of messages about the reunion, and I will say that, as much as I do feel like we have things we all need to talk about with each other, I'm also really relieved to not have to talk about things that happened a year ago," Leah said. So, why did the "RHONY" reunion get axed?