The Truth About That Controversial RHONY Rumor
Is "The Real Housewives of New York City" going with a brand new cast for next season?
Rumors about the cast shakeup have swirled around social media for some time. As for the gossip, despite rumors to the contrary, Ramona Singer is reportedly the only New York Housewife "performing in key demographics" — and new cast member Eboni K. Williams has "commercially helped the show" thanks to being discussed on "The View," according to celeb gossip Instagram Deux Moi (per fan account @bravobreakingnews). Per the rumors, Luann de Lesseps would remain on in a part-time role, since NBC reportedly has a "financial stake" in her cabaret show. To make things even more interesting, the fan account claimed that Bravo is trying to bring back Tinsley Mortimer and Bethenny Frankel. All in all, Ramona, Eboni, Bethenny and Tinsley would reportedly return along with three new Housewives.
However, an ET Online reporter dispelled the rumors on August 23, tweeting that there was "zero truth" to the gossip. Per ET Online, executive producer Andy Cohen said all of the "RHONY" rumblings were "totally untrue." As for adding new Housewives, he said, "I think that the show will continue to evolve. And I think that if anything, we should add to the group, because I think people wanted to see more people," he continued. "But I don't know that in producing the show this season that we would have done much differently."
How does the cast feel about the shakeup rumors? Keep reading for more details.
Luann de Lesseps 'can't imagine' 'RHONY' without Ramona Singer
Although ET Online dispelled rumors of a new cast on "The Real Housewives of New York City," the women have something to say about the gossip.
Luann de Lesseps appeared on the July 26 episode of "People (The TV Show!)" where she brought clarity to the rumblings of Ramona Singer's alleged firing from the show. "Listen, Ramona's an O.G.," she said. "I can't imagine 'Housewives of New York 'without Ramona," she added. "So, I think it's all of that, just chatter." Fans know Ramona and newcomer Eboni K. Williams are not exactly the best of friends this season, but Luann promises the two reach some sort of compromise. "Well, there's going to be little bumps in the road before they get to the prize," she continued. "I call it the Ramona-coaster. So, the ride's not over yet."
Ramona also addressed a fan on Instagram (via People) who asked if she was fired — and she replied with a simple "nope." It seems like Ramona's spot on the show is secure, but only time will tell which women hold the apples on Season 14.