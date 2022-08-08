The Rumored Reason Teresa Giudice's Family Ditched Her Wedding

It seems like Teresa Giudice is throwing it back to the earlier days of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," as a total blowout with Joe and Melissa Gorga reportedly stopped the two from attending her wedding. "Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable. They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs," a source told People, claiming the Gorgas — who were both invited to the wedding — weren't happy with the way Giudice and Louis Ruelas handled recent rumors. Another insider claimed the Gorgas had decided to cut ties with Giudice once and for all, revealing viewers will see exactly why on Season 13 of "RHONJ." A Page Six source doubled down on that theory, claiming the couples fell out in a major way while filming the Season 13 finale.

The Gorga's decision to skip Giudice's wedding came shortly after Joe appeared to throw shade at his sister on Instagram Stories on August 5, one day before the big day. Joe re-shared a snap from Melissa's sister, Lysa Simpson, showing them hanging with family and friends, per Us Weekly, adding the caption, "Blood doesn't make you family." Ouch. That came several weeks after Giudice made it clear Melissa would not be a bridesmaid in her wedding (despite the former appearing in the latter's big day), with Melissa confessing she found out she wouldn't be in the wedding via the TV. Double ouch.