Melissa Gorga's Reaction To Teresa Giudice's Awkward Bridesmaid Reveal Isn't What We Expected

So, it's no secret that Melissa Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Guidice haven't exactly been the very best of friends over the years. The two have infamously feuded time and time again on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" since Melissa joined the cast in Season 3, with some of the show's most iconic moments coming from the twosome's drama. We mean, who could forget that infamous christening brawl episode that introduced us to the Gorgas?

However, the two seem to have been on a better path since and have put on a much more united front, while appearing to have buried the hatchet as Teresa found love with Luis Ruelas. Though there have still been a few rocky moments on Season 12 of "RHONJ," the gang — including Melissa's husband and Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga — seem to be on good terms, with Melissa even sharing a sweet photo from her sister-in-law's engagement party to Instagram in December 2021.

So, it was somewhat surprising to hear then that Teresa had made the decision not to have Melissa in her bridal party when she and Luis tie the knot — despite having eight bridesmaids. "Don't make a big deal. I mean, come on," Teresa told host Andy Cohen after he inquired about who will be involved in the wedding on "Watch What Happens Live" on March 15, as Teresa admitted Melissa probably wasn't aware she wouldn't be involved. Well now, we know exactly what Melissa makes of it all.