Melissa Gorga's Reaction To Teresa Giudice's Awkward Bridesmaid Reveal Isn't What We Expected
So, it's no secret that Melissa Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Guidice haven't exactly been the very best of friends over the years. The two have infamously feuded time and time again on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" since Melissa joined the cast in Season 3, with some of the show's most iconic moments coming from the twosome's drama. We mean, who could forget that infamous christening brawl episode that introduced us to the Gorgas?
However, the two seem to have been on a better path since and have put on a much more united front, while appearing to have buried the hatchet as Teresa found love with Luis Ruelas. Though there have still been a few rocky moments on Season 12 of "RHONJ," the gang — including Melissa's husband and Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga — seem to be on good terms, with Melissa even sharing a sweet photo from her sister-in-law's engagement party to Instagram in December 2021.
So, it was somewhat surprising to hear then that Teresa had made the decision not to have Melissa in her bridal party when she and Luis tie the knot — despite having eight bridesmaids. "Don't make a big deal. I mean, come on," Teresa told host Andy Cohen after he inquired about who will be involved in the wedding on "Watch What Happens Live" on March 15, as Teresa admitted Melissa probably wasn't aware she wouldn't be involved. Well now, we know exactly what Melissa makes of it all.
Melissa Gorga is 'okay'
Melissa Gorga reacted to the news that she would not be asked to be one of her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice's eight bridesmaids, and, somewhat surprisingly, she's actually not all that bothered! Melissa was opened up about the revelation on her podcast, "On Display," on March 18, admitting she did in fact find out through the TV that she was not going to be in Teresa's wedding party, but is absolutely "fine" with that decision.
"I'm not a bridesmaid, which I'm okay with, I'm fine with, I understand, to each their own," she said, despite their past drama. "I pretty much assumed that, but I guess my big caution is, are her new sisters-in-law in the wedding? Is it a no-fam wedding other than the four daughters? Her four, beautiful daughters and a couple of her friends? If that's the case, that makes perfect sense," Melissa continued, noting she wished her sister-in-law "nothing but happiness" and is "very happy that she's happy."
It seems Melissa may have been preparing herself for not being a bridesmaid for a while now. In October 2021, she admitted to Us Weekly she knew she likely wouldn't make the cut, but said the big day will "be so Jersey and so fabulous!" Melissa — who did not know Teresa when she married her first husband, Joe Giudice — continued, "I didn't go to the first one so at least I never attended one of her weddings before. This [will] be my first."