Teresa Giudice Opens Up About Melissa Gorga's Place In Her Wedding

Sound comedian Loni Love's french horn! Sister-in-law and fellow New Jersey Housewife Melissa Gorga will NOT be a bridesmaid in Teresa Giudice's nuptials to Luis Ruelas!

While discussing her upcoming wedding during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Teresa revealed the event was to take place in summer 2022 and that she had a whopping eight bridesmaids on deck for the occasion — none of whom are Housewives. Cohen followed up by asking "Melissa will not be a bridesmaid?" to which Teresa replied matter of factly, "No." YIKES. Cohen then went on to ask if Melissa in fact knew that she was not going to be a bridesmaid. A visibly frustrated Teresa quipped back, "Don't make a big deal. I mean, come on." Alas, Cohen doubled down asking if this would be the first Melissa had heard that she would not be in the wedding and Teresa responded, "I guess so, I mean, hello! We're on national TV."

And there ya have it, folks. Straight from the Housewife's mouth.