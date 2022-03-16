Teresa Giudice Opens Up About Melissa Gorga's Place In Her Wedding
Roll that beautiful
bean tea footage!
"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" OG Teresa Giudice made an appearance on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" on March 15 and, in true fashion, host and Housewife wrangler Andy Cohen managed to get all of the piping hot tea — especially in regards to Teresa's upcoming nuptials to Luis Ruelas.
Alongside guest Loni Love, Teresa proved to be quite the open book as she fielded question after question, including one from a caller about whether or not Luis' rumored ex-girlfriend was really dating her friend and fellow "RHONJ" Housewife Dolores Catania's ex-boyfriend David Principe. (Say that five times fast.) "Yes, the girl that he was dating right before me is dating David," Teresa confessed. "They were only seeing each other for two months," she carefully added about the timing of Luis' past relationship with the woman in question. JUICY. But that's only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the tea Teresa spilled during her on-air appearance...
Melissa Gorga will not be a bridesmaid in Teresa Giudice's wedding
Sound comedian Loni Love's french horn! Sister-in-law and fellow New Jersey Housewife Melissa Gorga will NOT be a bridesmaid in Teresa Giudice's nuptials to Luis Ruelas!
While discussing her upcoming wedding during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Teresa revealed the event was to take place in summer 2022 and that she had a whopping eight bridesmaids on deck for the occasion — none of whom are Housewives. Cohen followed up by asking "Melissa will not be a bridesmaid?" to which Teresa replied matter of factly, "No." YIKES. Cohen then went on to ask if Melissa in fact knew that she was not going to be a bridesmaid. A visibly frustrated Teresa quipped back, "Don't make a big deal. I mean, come on." Alas, Cohen doubled down asking if this would be the first Melissa had heard that she would not be in the wedding and Teresa responded, "I guess so, I mean, hello! We're on national TV."
And there ya have it, folks. Straight from the Housewife's mouth.