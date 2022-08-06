Two Important Guests Are Reportedly Skipping Teresa Giudice's Wedding

Guests can sigh in relief as there'll be one less table flipped at Teresa Giudice's upcoming wedding. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star has had quite a ride over the past few years. She went from a happily married mom-of-four living in a luxury mansion and driving a boss car to a broke single mom. Per People, Teresa's troubles started after she and her husband, Joe Giudice, were busted in 2013 on federal fraud charges and tax evasion.

Teresa headed to prison first, serving 11 months at a Danbury, Connecticut facility. Joe was later behind bars for three years. Following his release, he unsuccessfully fought a deportation order, landing him back in his native Italy. Teresa and Joe called quits on their 20-year marriage in 2019, and she was left to raise their daughters alone. Even worse, Teresa lost a lot of her money after she was ordered to settle the couple's debts and repay back taxes.

However, there was light and love on the horizon. The U.S. Sun reports Teresa began dating Luis Ruelas in November 2020, and the couple embarked on a whirlwind romance. And by the time she began planning her fairytale wedding, Teresa was finally debt free, according to The Sun. Her fiancé? Not so much. He's currently entangled in a web of legal issues concerning alleged non-payments. But the reality star isn't going to allow that or anything else ruin her big day, despite two important guests reportedly skipping Teresa's wedding.