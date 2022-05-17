Melissa Gorga Isn't Losing Sleep Over Her Failed Friendship With Teresa Giudice

Melissa Gorga's relationship with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice has seen its good days and its... not so good days over the years. The two stars of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" have struggled to keep things together both on-screen and off, but they've managed to share their support for one another, especially when Teresa ended up behind bars for multiple bankruptcy fraud charges in 2015. Even though Melissa never visited Teresa when she was in jail, per Bravo, she told People in 2015 that it was "heartwarming" to see her brother-in-law and Teresa's now ex-husband Joe Giudice "step up to the plate" to take care of their four daughters while there mother was in jail. "She's doing well," Melissa said of Teresa at the time, adding, "My mother-in-law gives me updates all the time. She's doing really good."

Unfortunately, things haven't been as good between the dueling sisters-in-law in recent years, as Melissa called Teresa a "sick f***ing b***h" during a dinner party back in 2021, according to Page Six, and even had to defend her own husband, Joe Gorga, when Teresa called her brother a "b***h boy" during "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" reunion in April, according to People. And now Melissa says that she's not losing any sleep over her lost friendship with Teresa.