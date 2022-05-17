Melissa Gorga Isn't Losing Sleep Over Her Failed Friendship With Teresa Giudice
Melissa Gorga's relationship with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice has seen its good days and its... not so good days over the years. The two stars of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" have struggled to keep things together both on-screen and off, but they've managed to share their support for one another, especially when Teresa ended up behind bars for multiple bankruptcy fraud charges in 2015. Even though Melissa never visited Teresa when she was in jail, per Bravo, she told People in 2015 that it was "heartwarming" to see her brother-in-law and Teresa's now ex-husband Joe Giudice "step up to the plate" to take care of their four daughters while there mother was in jail. "She's doing well," Melissa said of Teresa at the time, adding, "My mother-in-law gives me updates all the time. She's doing really good."
Unfortunately, things haven't been as good between the dueling sisters-in-law in recent years, as Melissa called Teresa a "sick f***ing b***h" during a dinner party back in 2021, according to Page Six, and even had to defend her own husband, Joe Gorga, when Teresa called her brother a "b***h boy" during "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" reunion in April, according to People. And now Melissa says that she's not losing any sleep over her lost friendship with Teresa.
Melissa Gorga is moving on in her life — with or without Teresa Giudice
According to Page Six, Melissa Gorga is not losing a wink of sleep over the possibility that she might never receive a text from her sister-in-law Teresa Giduice again. And while the two reality stars have had their fair share of feuds over the years, Melissa said she and Teresa have apparently made a "pact" to keep the "real" in "Real Housewives" by not pretending to love one another anymore. Melissa made her comments while on the Betches' "Mention It All" podcast. Explaining that she now feels "free" to not have to fake it anymore, Melissa said, "It's OK to say that [Teresa and I] don't have the best relationship and I don't feel guilty saying that because I tried really hard and I know that I tried hard."
Melissa added that she realized it wasn't worth trying to be friends with her husband's sister anymore after she watched the first season of "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip." While Melissa revealed that she told Teresa it was great that they got to spend a little time together without their families, the reaction she got was not one that she expected. "She kind of just rolled her eyes and looked at me," Melissa added. "I just feel like I tried and I'm good." Seeing how Teresa has a history of slamming Melissa with petty attacks, we'd say that Melissa probably feels really good about her decision.