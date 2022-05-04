Teresa Giudice Slams Melissa Gorga In The Pettiest Way Possible

Teresa Giudice's relationship with her brother Joe Gorga isn't at its highest point. That became evident when the trailer for the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" reunion came out in April, which showed Joe leaving the set after exchanging words with his sister, People noted. The siblings have been feuding over Giudice's fiance, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, who is frequently attacked by other "RHONJ" stars, particularly Margaret Josephs and her husband, but also by Joe himself, Page Six reported. "I wish you would f**king tell Margaret to shut the f**k up," she told her brother.

The rising tension between them has also affected Giudice's relationship with Melissa Gorga, her sister-in-law. The two haven't spoken since they filmed the reunion, Melissa said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on April 19. Despite their lack of communication, she still considers Giudice an integral part of her life because they are family, she told TMZ. Giudice also agrees with Melissa that blood will continue to tie them together. "We're family. I love her. She's my sister-in-law, and vice versa," she told E! News in April. "And I'm sure she loves me because I'm her sister-in-law."

Their family connection has brought its own set of issues, however. Because they are related, Melissa was particularly upset when Giudice shared she wouldn't have her in her wedding to Ruelas. "I'm not her best friend, she's not my best friend," Giudice told E! News. On the May 3 reunion, Melissa made her feelings known.