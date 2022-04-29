Melissa Gorga Reveals What Her Relationship With Teresa Giudice Is Like Today

Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga's relationship has wavered throughout "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." But the tension between the TV siblings has reached new heights ahead of the "RHONJ" Season 12 reunion, if its April 25 trailer is any indication. Set to air on May 3, the much-anticipated three-part Bravo special will show Joe storming off the set after vowing to quit, according to People. "I'm done," Joe says in the preview.

The trailer also shows Giudice and Joe have a heated argument after she demanded that he defend her fiance, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, in the face of Margaret Josephs and her husband Joe Benigno's attacks. The reality star then accused Joe and his wife, Melissa Gorga, of also dissing Ruelas. Joe was not having it. "You know what? Be a sister once in a while," he told Giudice before exiting the room, Page Six reported.

While the trailer doesn't show why Joe left the set of the reunion, Giudice told Us Weekly on April 28 he got upset over what she told host Andy Cohen following a question. "When I gave my answer, my brother's like, 'There you go putting me down.' And I'm like, 'First of all, I would never put my brother down.'" Unsurprisingly, the drama has also affected Giudice's relationship with Melissa, which has similarly had ups and downs.