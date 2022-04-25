Tensions Between Teresa Giudice And Joe Gorga Reach New High During RHONJ Reunion

As we can see in the trailer for the forthcoming "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 12 reunion, the tension between Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga appears to intensify. It ratchets so high, in fact, that Gorga even gets up and storms off-set, saying, "I'm done. F**k you, people," later adding, "You know what? I quit."

Whether that will prove to be true or just something said in the moment remains to be seen (it's certainly not the first time a "Real Housewives" member has threatened to leave). It's also not clear from the trailer why exactly he's so angry. One reason could be the continued tension between Gorga and his niece, Gia Giudice. Page Six reported that Gorga and Teresa argued during the reunion about the emotional feud that brewed between Gia and Gorga earlier in the season. According to an insider host Andy Cohen told Teresa to bring Gorga back, saying, "Go get your brother. We cannot have him quitting the show."

The trailer also shows Teresa and Gorga fighting backstage, with Teresa accusing Gorga and his wife Melissa of "talking about my f***ing boyfriend," referring to her new fiancé, Luis Ruelas. Gorga replies, saying, "You know what? Be a sister once in a while." Later in the trailer, Gorga tells Teresa, "You gotta stop putting me down." While it could be any of these things, or the cumulation of everything, that upsets Gorga, it certainly seems like peak capital-d Drama.