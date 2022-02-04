Gia Giudice And Joe Gorga's Emotional Feud Explained

In a sneak peek into the February 8 episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Gia Giudice feuds with her uncle Joe Gorga in an emotionally heated argument. When Joe overhears Gia saying her father "didn't deserve" Joe's comments at Teresa's pool party, her uncle interjects. Gia fires back, "If you're going to come at me disrespectfully ... then I won't talk to you," per Page Six. Joe takes issue with Gia's tone and points out his status as her uncle and godfather. "That doesn't mean anything Zio [Uncle] Joe," Gia hurls back. "I'm an adult now, too, so you can talk to me like one." Joe then storms off from their conversation with no resolution.

In reaction to their onscreen feud, Joe's wife and fellow Housewife Melissa Gorga defended her husband in an interview with Page Six, sharing he has a special place in his heart for his nieces, "especially Gia." She shared, "He's always put in a tough position because I think he's never going to win the conversation about their father."

Gia, meanwhile, reacted to her confronting Joe when she appeared on "Watch What Happens Live." Gia said of Joe, "I was a little surprised by the way he reacted towards me, and how defensive he was because bottom line, it is my father, so have a little respect."