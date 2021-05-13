Melissa Gorga Slams Her Marriage To Joe

After a season full of bickering about Melissa Gorga's penchant for the spotlight, while Joe Gorga prefers a housewife who has dinner on the table every evening, it appears that Melissa is genuinely concerned about the future of her marriage.

As reported by Page Six, during the finale episode of "Real Housewives of New Jersey," Melissa spoke candidly about the less-than-stellar state of her union. "I don't want to die unhappy," Melissa explained in the bombshell confessional. "I wanna feel fulfilled. Not just as a mom. And I've never seen Joe fight so hard against something that I want."

She then went on to explain that she was concerned and anxious about where her marriage was headed and even admitted to thoughts of wanting to throw in the towel. "I am feeling really scared about our relationship because I've never felt this exhaustion and feeling of giving up," she divulged.

It should be noted, however, that in February of 2021, long after filming for the show wrapped, Melissa explained the couple was in a much better place. "We're fighting for our marriage and we're fighting to keep it strong," she dished to Page Six. "And it's not easy. It's really not easy. It's not. And we're one of the longest standing 'Housewives' couples. So whatever we're doing, I'm going to pat us on the back. Our kids are happy. Everybody's living. So we're doing good," she declared.

PHEW! "RHONJ" stans can now breathe easy.