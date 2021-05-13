Melissa Gorga Slams Her Marriage To Joe
Bravo's "Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 11 finale was full of fireworks! While the show's OG Teresa Giudice was finally featured making heart-eyes across the table from her new love interest, Luis Ruelas, her brother and sister-in-law Joe and Melissa Gorga were literally duking it out in what seems to be a last-ditch effort to save their marriage.
As reported by Daily Mail, several of the ladies took offense to Joe's comments from a previous episode in which he referred to fellow cast member Dolores Catania as a "broken woman" regarding her failed marriage to Frank Catania, Sr. "He doesn't discriminate. He speaks to his own wife like that," Dolores said about the aforementioned slight. Meanwhile, Margaret Josephs vowed to not let Joe talk to Dolores or anyone else like that again.
Alas, after staunchly defending her husband against the rest of the women, Melissa finally hit a brick wall. Keep reading after the jump to learn what she had to say about her marriage in a shocking confession.
Melissa Gorga questioned the future of her marriage
After a season full of bickering about Melissa Gorga's penchant for the spotlight, while Joe Gorga prefers a housewife who has dinner on the table every evening, it appears that Melissa is genuinely concerned about the future of her marriage.
As reported by Page Six, during the finale episode of "Real Housewives of New Jersey," Melissa spoke candidly about the less-than-stellar state of her union. "I don't want to die unhappy," Melissa explained in the bombshell confessional. "I wanna feel fulfilled. Not just as a mom. And I've never seen Joe fight so hard against something that I want."
She then went on to explain that she was concerned and anxious about where her marriage was headed and even admitted to thoughts of wanting to throw in the towel. "I am feeling really scared about our relationship because I've never felt this exhaustion and feeling of giving up," she divulged.
It should be noted, however, that in February of 2021, long after filming for the show wrapped, Melissa explained the couple was in a much better place. "We're fighting for our marriage and we're fighting to keep it strong," she dished to Page Six. "And it's not easy. It's really not easy. It's not. And we're one of the longest standing 'Housewives' couples. So whatever we're doing, I'm going to pat us on the back. Our kids are happy. Everybody's living. So we're doing good," she declared.
PHEW! "RHONJ" stans can now breathe easy.