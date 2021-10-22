Why Did Joe Gorga Cry Over Teresa Giudice's Engagement?

According to Us Weekly, Joe Gorga "couldn't be happier" for his sister Teresa Giudice and her engagement to Luis Ruelas. He told the publication that he "cried when he heard the news," and he didn't hold back with well-wishes, even calling Luis something quite eye-catching. "I'm so excited. I'm so happy for her," Joe said. "[Luis] came in like what she needed. She needed that Superman to come in and take her life and fix it, and that's what he's doing." He added," I always said she needed a beast of a man, and he is one of them."

Joe also added that Teresa's daughters might have told her ex-husband Joe Giudice about her engagement, but added, "I don't know if [Teresa] told him. I didn't even ask that question. Don't know, don't care. Probably not. But it's all good."

Joe's feelings about his ex-brother-in-law shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, seeing how he got into an infamous brawl with him during an episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" back in 2013. The fight ended with a black stain — and some viewers speculating to be either black hair spray or shoe polish — all over the place, which remains one of the top "Real Housewives" mysteries to this day. At least those kinds of fights are one less thing Teresa has to worry about with Luis and their future together.