The Real Reason Joe And Melissa Gorga Bailed On Teresa Giudice's Wedding

Viewers who tune into "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" know that Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, have had a rollercoaster relationship. When the pair is close, they're as thick as thieves, but when they're bickering — the claws are out. One of the biggest headlines of 2022 is the couple's decision to skip out on Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas. The pair wed in a stunning ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick in August (per People), but Joe and Melissa didn't go. According to Page Six, the pair made other plans during Giudice's big day and spent the weekend on the Jersey Shore, where they instead enjoyed some sun and time at the beach. "They were invited," a source told the outlet, confirming that Joe and Melissa just decided not to attend.

Radar Online reported that Giudice sent her brother and sister-in-law a bill for their meals since they initially RSVP'd yes (and when you RSVP yes and don't go, it's a big no-no in the wedding world). "Meals at Park Chateau Estates and Gardens are not cheap. It's rude to say 'yes,' and then change your mind in the 11th hour," a source told the outlet. "This stuff isn't refundable. Teresa got stuck with the check, and to make matters worse, Joe and Melissa didn't even send her a gift." Ruelas has since denied this rumor.

Now, more details are coming to light as to why Melissa and Joe missed Tre's white wedding.