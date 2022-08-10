The Real Reason Joe And Melissa Gorga Bailed On Teresa Giudice's Wedding
Viewers who tune into "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" know that Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, have had a rollercoaster relationship. When the pair is close, they're as thick as thieves, but when they're bickering — the claws are out. One of the biggest headlines of 2022 is the couple's decision to skip out on Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas. The pair wed in a stunning ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick in August (per People), but Joe and Melissa didn't go. According to Page Six, the pair made other plans during Giudice's big day and spent the weekend on the Jersey Shore, where they instead enjoyed some sun and time at the beach. "They were invited," a source told the outlet, confirming that Joe and Melissa just decided not to attend.
Radar Online reported that Giudice sent her brother and sister-in-law a bill for their meals since they initially RSVP'd yes (and when you RSVP yes and don't go, it's a big no-no in the wedding world). "Meals at Park Chateau Estates and Gardens are not cheap. It's rude to say 'yes,' and then change your mind in the 11th hour," a source told the outlet. "This stuff isn't refundable. Teresa got stuck with the check, and to make matters worse, Joe and Melissa didn't even send her a gift." Ruelas has since denied this rumor.
Now, more details are coming to light as to why Melissa and Joe missed Tre's white wedding.
Joe and Melissa Gorga missed Teresa Giudice's wedding over cheating accusations
Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, skipped out on one of the most important days of Teresa Giudice's life, and multiple sources are spilling the deets as to why. A source told the Daily Mail that the trio duked it out on the season finale of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" after Giudice accused Melissa of cheating on Joe. Insiders close to Joe and Melissa "strongly denied" that the rumors have any truth to them. The man at the other end of the rumors, Nick Barotta, is a close friend of Joe and Melissa and he's also married. The source shares that the rumors swirling around on social media are "completely ridiculous," while noting that Barotta has been "close friends" with the famous pair for quite some time. "There is absolutely zero truth to this nasty rumor, and it's comical that it even needs to be addressed," the insider added.
For his part, Joe seemed to subtly address the drama on social media, posting the message, "People always say 'I know how you feel.' Nah, you really don't." Many fans made sure to flock to the comments section and since it was Joe's page, most sided with the Gorgas. "Team melissa and Joe u know the truth... it will come out," one person wrote on the post. One thing is for sure: the drama is far from over, but it's clear that many people are invested in this feud.