Teresa Giudice's Husband Clears The Air About Joe And Melissa Gorga's Wedding Absence

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas wed on August 6, giving legal status to their two-year relationship. While "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star said "I do" before an impressive 220 guests, as Just Jared noted, she planned on proclaiming her love before 222. That's because Giudice's brother and sister-in-law Joe and Melissa Gorga skipped the wedding last minute, Entertainment Tonight reported. Giudice's relationship with the Gorgas is, well, complicated and has been throughout the years they've been on the Bravo reality show. In fact, Joe even threatened to quit in April during the "RHONJ" Season 12 reunion after a fight with Giudice, People reported.

Expectedly, the siblings' ups and downs have also affected Giudice's relationship with Melissa. Following the drama that unfolded during the reunion, Melissa said she harbored no ill feelings toward her sister-in-law while clarifying they're far from friends. "We're family, so we're always on good terms ... [But] we don't meet up off-camera," she told TMZ.

While Giudice previously told E! News she was unsure whether the Gorgas would be invited to her nuptials, she did include them on her guest list later. And the Gorgas's presence was confirmed up until August 4, two days before the ceremony, according to Page Six. But a rumored fight during the filming of "RHONJ" earlier in the week reportedly made Joe and Melissa change their minds. They've stayed quiet about it, but Ruelas is finally addressing some of the speculation.