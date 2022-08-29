Melissa Gorga Reveals Her Current Take On Teresa Giudice Wedding Drama

This summer, things have gotten rather heated between Melissa Gorga, her husband, Joe Gorga, and Joe's sister, Teresa Giudice. As fans of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" know, the family members share a long, complicated history, and most of the time, their relationship has been a rollercoaster ride. The most recent drama occurred on what should've been one of the happiest days of Giudice's life — her wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas. Melissa and Joe skipped out on the big day, though more details were revealed later.

According to Us Weekly, Melissa and Joe missed Giudice and Ruelas' wedding following cheating allegations against Melissa and a "blowout fight" in which Giudice and Melissa were involved. An insider added, "Teresa may not forgive Joe after this and vice versa," and Giudice "continues to attack Melissa, and Joe isn't standing for it anymore." Talk about drama with a capital D. The same insider added that Melissa and Joe are no longer "going to fake their relationship from here on out," so they skipped the wedding.

Giudice doesn't seem to be sweating the situation much, and on her "Namaste B$tches" podcast, she shared her take. "Listen, I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren't coming, and I'm totally fine with it," she confessed. "The way that everything played out with my wedding, everything that happened is the way it was supposed to be," she added, noting "whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there." So how does Melissa feel?