How Tom Cruise Reportedly Tried To Sway David Beckham Toward Scientology

Tom Cruise is a huge fan of Great Britain. Cruise's 60th birthday was a star-studded event in London, with invites sent to Prince William and David Beckham while the actor's friend James Corden hosted, per the Daily Mail. The iconic American superstar is obsessed with British football and created headlines in July 2021 after fist bumping Beckham at the Euro 2020 final. According to the Independent, the former footballer and the "Top Gun" star were sitting one seat apart at Wembley Stadium when cameras caught the fist bump. Seeing Beckham and Cruise together created a buzz about the two celebrities who were once very close friends.

According to The Guardian, the "Mission Impossible" star threw the Beckhams a party when the British celebrities moved to Los Angeles in 2007. When the Beckhams moved into their new LA home, they found a Cadillac Escalade, a Lincoln Navigator, and a Bentley Continental in the driveway — all three of which were gifts from Cruise. According to Lainey Gossip, the 2021 Euro football final was the first time Beckham and Cruise were publicly seen together since 2013. So what happened between the two superstars?

The 2012 Cruise and Katie Holmes breakup likely played a part in cooling the friendship, as Holmes and Victoria Beckham were close friends, per E! News. But a new book revealed how Cruise reportedly tried to sway Beckham toward Scientology.